Big Ten Conference Announces 2022 Volleyball Postseason Honors

The Big Ten Conference announced the 2022 Volleyball All-Big Ten Teams and individual honorees Wednesday, as chosen by a vote of the conference’s 14 head coaches. Minnesota redshirt sophomore outside hitterwas selected as Player of the Year, while Ohio State’s senior liberowas named Defensive Player of the Year, and Murr’s Buckeye classmate,, was tabbed as Setter of the Year. In addition, Purdue outside hitterwas chosen as Freshman of the Year and Wisconsin’searned Coach of the Year honors (the Lone award that featured separate voting by the conference coaches and a select media panel, both of whom chose Sheffield).

Landfair is the eighth Golden Gopher to be chosen Big Ten Player of the Year, with a Minnesota student-athlete now receiving that award six times in the past eight seasons (Daly Santana in 2015; Sarah Wilhite in 2016; Samantha Seliger-Swenson in 2018; Stephanie Samedy in 2020 and 2021; Landfair in 2022).

A native of Plainfield, Ill., Landfair garnered four Big Ten Player of the Week honors this season and was named the GameChanger/American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division I National Player of the Week on Tuesday. She is No. 1 in the Big Ten in points (4.99) and Kills (4.43) per set, and also tied for top honors with 5.04 points per set in conference play (she was second in Big Ten matches with 4.46 Kills per set).

dialect is the first Ohio State student-athlete chosen as Defensive Player of the Year since the award was first presented in 2001. A libero from Yorktown, Ind., Murr was a two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week this season (and a five-time career honoree), leading the conference with 4.79 digs per set, as well as 5.26 digs per set in Big Ten matches.

Podraza also makes Buckeye history as the first Ohio State student-athlete to be voted Big Ten Setter of the Year since the award was created in 2012. Originally from Sunbury, Ohio, Podraza captured five Big Ten Setter of the Week citations this year (third- most in conference history), giving her 12 for her career (fourth in the Big Ten record books). This season, she leads the Big Ten with 11.08 assists per set overall and finished with a conference-high 11.26 assists per set in Big Ten matches.

A Resident of Fort Wayne, Ind., Hudson is the second Purdue student-athlete chosen as Big Ten Freshman of the Year and the first since Debbie McDonald in 1986. Hudson was a seven-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week this season, the second-most honors in conference history and most since 2017, when Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke earned a Big Ten-record nine freshman awards. Hudson ranks third in the conference in both points (4.79) and kills (4.21) per set. During Big Ten play, she was fourth in both categories with 4.48 points and 3.94 kills per set.

Sheffield swept both Big Ten Coach of the Year honors for the second time, following his dual selections by both his conference peers and the media in 2014 (the conference media panel also voted him Coach of the Year in 2019). Now in his 10th season at Wisconsin, Sheffield has guided the Badgers to a 25-3 record and 19-1 mark in conference play this year, securing their fourth consecutive Big Ten title. Coming off the program’s first NCAA national Championship in 2021, Wisconsin also has been ranked in the top 10 all season long, including the past eight weeks in the top five and currently a season-best No. 2 in the AVCA poll. The Badgers are also a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament that opens this week, Positioning Wisconsin to play at home all the way through to the national semifinals.

Landfair and Podraza were two of 10 unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selections this year, along with Illinois’ Raina TerryNebraska’s Madi Kubik and Lexi RodriguezNorthwestern’s Temi Thomas-AilaraOhio State’s Emily Londoand the Wisconsin trio of Sarah Franklin, Danielle Hart and Devyn Robinson.

They were joined on that Squad by Murr and Hudson, who was one of two unanimous Big Ten All-Freshman Team honorees along with Nebraska’s Bekka Allick. The complete All-Big Ten teams can be found in the PDF linked at the top of this release.

The Big Ten also recognized 14 Sportsmanship Award honorees. The students chosen are individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. These students must also be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting. The complete list of honorees can be found in the attached PDF file.

Six Big Ten schools earned berths in this year’s NCAA Tournament, which opens this weekend with first- and second-round matches at campus sites around the country. Five Big Ten teams received top-four regional seeds and will play host to those opening two rounds — No. 1 seed Wisconsin, No. 2 seeds Minnesota and Nebraska, No. 3 seed Ohio State and No. 4 Penn State, with Purdue earning a No. 8 seed in his quadrant. All first- and second-round matches will be televised on ESPN+.

The NCAA Tournament continues with regional play Dec. 8 & 10, with the Final Four slated for Dec. 15 & 17 at CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Neb., co-hosted by Nebraska and the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority (MECA). The national semifinals will be televised on ESPN and the national championship match will be broadcast on ESPN2, with selected regional matches also being shown on the ESPN family of networks.

