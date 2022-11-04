Big Ten Conference Announces 2022 Men’s Soccer Postseason Honors
The Big Ten Conference announced the 2022 men’s soccer All-Big Ten teams and individual honors on Friday, as selected by a vote of the head coaches.
Rutgers was one of two teams to earn a pair of individual honors, as MD Myers was unanimously named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, while Cole Cruthers joined Michigan State’s Jonathan Stout as Co-Freshmen of the Year. Ohio State also claimed two individual accolades, as Laurence Wootton and Keagan McLaughlin were voted as Midfielder and Goalkeeper of the Year, respectively. Indiana’s Daniel Munie was named Defensive Player of the Year, while Sasho Cirovskihead coach of the 2022 Big Ten Champion Maryland Terrapins, was named Coach of the Year.
Myers led the Big Ten with 30 points and 13 goals, while his 1.76 points per game were good for sixth in Div. I. Myers is the second Scarlet Knight to claim the honor, joining Jason Wright in 2015.
Wootton became the first Ohio State student-athlete to be named Big Ten Midfielder of the Year, after leading the Buckeyes with 12 points on five goals, including two game-winning markers, and a pair of assists.
Eggs earned his second consecutive Defensive Player of the Year Honor after posting five points on two goals and an assist in his 12 appearances, while anchoring an Indiana defense that allowed just 1.5 goals per contest in league play.
McLaughlin started 12 of Ohio State’s 16 contests and led the Big Ten with a 1.00 goals against average, four shutouts and a .774 save percentage. McLaughlin joins Chris Froschauer as the only Buckeyes to be named Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year.
Cruthersthe first Scarlet Knight to be recognized as Big Ten Freshman of the Year, started 14 of Rutgers’ 16 regular season matches, posting six points on a goals and four assists, tied for third on the club.
Stout led the Spartans with four goals, while his four assists ranked second on the team, as the Rookie listed fifth in the Big Ten with 12 points. Stout becomes Michigan State’s fourth Big Ten Freshman of the Year and the program’s first since Giuseppe Barone claimed the Honor in 2016.
Cirovski claims his second Big Ten Coach of the Year accolade after leading the Terrapins to a 9-2-5 overall record, including 4-0-4 in the Big Ten, and a No. 7 national ranking. Maryland surrendered a league-low 10 goals en route to its fourth Big Ten Championship and first since 2016.
The Big Ten also recognized nine Sportsmanship Award honorees. The student-athletes chosen are individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. These students must also be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting. The complete list of honorees is also listed below.
The Big Ten Tournament begins on Friday with all four quarterfinal matches set to kick-off at 7 pm ET. Well. 1 seed Maryland will host No. 8 seed Northwestern No. 4 seed Indiana will welcome No. 5 seed Penn State, No. 3 seed Ohio State will play host to No. 6 Michigan State, and No. 2 seed Rutgers will entertain No. 7 Wisconsin. All four quarterfinal games will be broadcast live on BTN’s digital subscription service, B1G+ (more details available at bigtenplus.com).
The semifinals will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the sites of the highest remaining seeds in each half of the bracket, while the final is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 13, at the highest remaining seed. Both semifinal matches and Sunday’s Championship game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
For more information on the Big Ten Men’s Soccer Tournament, click here.
2022 Big Ten Men’s Soccer Awards
Offensive Player of the Year: MD MYERS, RUTGERS
Midfielder of the Year: Laurence Wootton, Ohio State
Defensive Player of the Year: Daniel Munie, Indiana
Goalkeeper of the Year: Keagan McLaughlin, Ohio State
Co-Freshmen of the Year: Cole Cruthers, Rutgers; Jonathan Stout, Michigan State
Coach of the Year: Sasho Cirovski, Maryland
First Team
Forward
Joshua Bolma, So., Maryland
PETER MANGIONE, Jr. PENN STATE
MD MYERS, Sr. RUTGERS
Midfield
Ryan Wittenbrink, Sr., Indiana
Malcolm Johnston, Sr., Maryland
Laurence Wootton, Jr., Ohio State
Seth Kuhn, Gr., Penn State
Defense
Daniel Munie, Sr., Indiana
Nick Richardson, Sr., Maryland
Chris Rindov, Sr., Maryland
Goalkeeper
Keagan McLaughlin, Sr., Ohio State
Second Team
Forward
Tommy Mihalic, So., Indiana
Liam Butts, Sr., Penn State
Max Keenan, Jr., Wisconsin
Midfield
Herbert Endeley, Sr., Indiana
Xavier Green, Sr., Ohio State
Jason Bouregy, Jr., Rutgers
Tim Bielec, Sr., Wisconsin
Defense
Anthony Samways, So., Ohio State
Obafemi Awodesu, Jr., Penn State
Hugo Le Guennec, Sr., Rutgers
Goalkeeper
Owen Finnerty, Sr., Michigan State
All-Freshman Team*
Jack Wagoner, Indiana
LUCA COSTABILE, MARYLAND
NICK KALOUKIAN, MICHIGAN
Nolan Miller, Michigan
Jake Spadafora, Michigan State
JONATHAN STOUT, MICHIGAN STATE
Jason Gajadhar, Northwestern
Tanner Creech, Ohio State
LUCIANO PECHOTA, OHIO STATE
Matthew Henderson, Penn State
Ben Liscum, Penn State
Ian Abbey, Rutgers
Cole Cruthers, Rutgers
Ciran Dalton, Rutgers
Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees
Brett Bebej, Jr., Indiana
Alex Nitzl, Jr., Maryland
Christian Pulselli, Sr., Michigan
Josh Adam, So., Michigan State
Justin Weiss, Northwestern
Brayden Durbin, Sr. Ohio State
Ben Liscum, R-Fr., Penn State
Matthew Acosta, So., Rutgers
Tim Bielic, Sr., Wisconsin
Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS
* Additional honoree due to tie