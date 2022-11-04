Big Ten Conference Announces 2022 Men’s Soccer Postseason Honors

The Big Ten Conference announced the 2022 men’s soccer All-Big Ten teams and individual honors on Friday, as selected by a vote of the head coaches.

Rutgers was one of two teams to earn a pair of individual honors, as MD Myers was unanimously named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, while Cole Cruthers joined Michigan State’s Jonathan Stout as Co-Freshmen of the Year. Ohio State also claimed two individual accolades, as Laurence Wootton and Keagan McLaughlin were voted as Midfielder and Goalkeeper of the Year, respectively. Indiana’s Daniel Munie was named Defensive Player of the Year, while Sasho Cirovskihead coach of the 2022 Big Ten Champion Maryland Terrapins, was named Coach of the Year.

Myers led the Big Ten with 30 points and 13 goals, while his 1.76 points per game were good for sixth in Div. I. Myers is the second Scarlet Knight to claim the honor, joining Jason Wright in 2015.

Wootton became the first Ohio State student-athlete to be named Big Ten Midfielder of the Year, after leading the Buckeyes with 12 points on five goals, including two game-winning markers, and a pair of assists.

Eggs earned his second consecutive Defensive Player of the Year Honor after posting five points on two goals and an assist in his 12 appearances, while anchoring an Indiana defense that allowed just 1.5 goals per contest in league play.

McLaughlin started 12 of Ohio State’s 16 contests and led the Big Ten with a 1.00 goals against average, four shutouts and a .774 save percentage. McLaughlin joins Chris Froschauer as the only Buckeyes to be named Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year.

Cruthersthe first Scarlet Knight to be recognized as Big Ten Freshman of the Year, started 14 of Rutgers’ 16 regular season matches, posting six points on a goals and four assists, tied for third on the club.

Stout led the Spartans with four goals, while his four assists ranked second on the team, as the Rookie listed fifth in the Big Ten with 12 points. Stout becomes Michigan State’s fourth Big Ten Freshman of the Year and the program’s first since Giuseppe Barone claimed the Honor in 2016.

Cirovski claims his second Big Ten Coach of the Year accolade after leading the Terrapins to a 9-2-5 overall record, including 4-0-4 in the Big Ten, and a No. 7 national ranking. Maryland surrendered a league-low 10 goals en route to its fourth Big Ten Championship and first since 2016.

The Big Ten also recognized nine Sportsmanship Award honorees. The student-athletes chosen are individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. These students must also be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting. The complete list of honorees is also listed below.

The Big Ten Tournament begins on Friday with all four quarterfinal matches set to kick-off at 7 pm ET. Well. 1 seed Maryland will host No. 8 seed Northwestern No. 4 seed Indiana will welcome No. 5 seed Penn State, No. 3 seed Ohio State will play host to No. 6 Michigan State, and No. 2 seed Rutgers will entertain No. 7 Wisconsin. All four quarterfinal games will be broadcast live on BTN’s digital subscription service, B1G+ (more details available at bigtenplus.com).

The semifinals will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the sites of the highest remaining seeds in each half of the bracket, while the final is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 13, at the highest remaining seed. Both semifinal matches and Sunday’s Championship game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

2022 Big Ten Men’s Soccer Awards

Offensive Player of the Year: MD MYERS, RUTGERS

Midfielder of the Year: Laurence Wootton, Ohio State

Defensive Player of the Year: Daniel Munie, Indiana

Goalkeeper of the Year: Keagan McLaughlin, Ohio State

Co-Freshmen of the Year: Cole Cruthers, Rutgers; Jonathan Stout, Michigan State

Coach of the Year: Sasho Cirovski, Maryland

First Team

Forward

Joshua Bolma, So., Maryland

PETER MANGIONE, Jr. PENN STATE

MD MYERS, Sr. RUTGERS

Midfield

Ryan Wittenbrink, Sr., Indiana

Malcolm Johnston, Sr., Maryland

Laurence Wootton, Jr., Ohio State

Seth Kuhn, Gr., Penn State

Defense

Daniel Munie, Sr., Indiana

Nick Richardson, Sr., Maryland

Chris Rindov, Sr., Maryland

Goalkeeper

Keagan McLaughlin, Sr., Ohio State

Second Team

Forward

Tommy Mihalic, So., Indiana

Liam Butts, Sr., Penn State

Max Keenan, Jr., Wisconsin

Midfield

Herbert Endeley, Sr., Indiana

Xavier Green, Sr., Ohio State

Jason Bouregy, Jr., Rutgers

Tim Bielec, Sr., Wisconsin

Defense

Anthony Samways, So., Ohio State

Obafemi Awodesu, Jr., Penn State

Hugo Le Guennec, Sr., Rutgers

Goalkeeper

Owen Finnerty, Sr., Michigan State

All-Freshman Team*

Jack Wagoner, Indiana

LUCA COSTABILE, MARYLAND

NICK KALOUKIAN, MICHIGAN

Nolan Miller, Michigan

Jake Spadafora, Michigan State

JONATHAN STOUT, MICHIGAN STATE

Jason Gajadhar, Northwestern

Tanner Creech, Ohio State

LUCIANO PECHOTA, OHIO STATE

Matthew Henderson, Penn State

Ben Liscum, Penn State

Ian Abbey, Rutgers

Cole Cruthers, Rutgers

Ciran Dalton, Rutgers

Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees

Brett Bebej, Jr., Indiana

Alex Nitzl, Jr., Maryland

Christian Pulselli, Sr., Michigan

Josh Adam, So., Michigan State

Justin Weiss, Northwestern

Brayden Durbin, Sr. Ohio State

Ben Liscum, R-Fr., Penn State

Matthew Acosta, So., Rutgers

Tim Bielic, Sr., Wisconsin

Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS

* Additional honoree due to tie