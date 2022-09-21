Big Ten Conference Announces 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Television Schedule

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten Conference released the start times and television assignments for its 2022-23 Women’s basketball schedule on Wednesday, with all 126 conference games to be nationally produced and distributed for the ninth consecutive season. The conference also Unveiled times and network designations for selected non-conference games Hosted by Big Ten schools as part of Wednesday’s announcement, with no less than 76 Big Ten Women’s basketball games scheduled to be televised nationally by three of the conference’s TV partners (BTN, FOX and ESPN).

The Big Ten, which sent six teams to the NCAA Tournament last year including a record-tying four to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the second consecutive season, features an 18-game Women’s basketball conference schedule, with each school facing five opponents twice in a home-and-away series, while playing the other eight schools once (four at home, four on the road). Conference play begins Dec. 3 and Picks up in earnest on Dec. 28, culminating with the 30th Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament that takes place March 1-5, 2023, in Minneapolis at the Target Center, home of the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx and NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Cornerstone of Big Ten Women’s basketball coverage this season will once again be the Big Ten Network, which will televise at least 62 conference Women’s basketball games in 2022-23. BTN’s coverage tips off Tuesday, Nov. 8, when Defending Big Ten co-champion and Sweet 16 participant Ohio State plays host to Tennessee, coming off an NCAA Elite Eight appearance, at 8:30 pm (ET).

ESPN networks will televise nine Big Ten Women’s basketball games this season, with its first contest on Friday, Nov. 11, when another of the Big Ten’s Sweet 16 qualifiers, Maryland welcomes Defending national Champion South Carolina to College Park, Md., for a 6 pm (ET) contest at the Xfinity Center live on ESPN2.

Among the other Big Ten games on ESPN networks will be a Sunday, Dec. 11 Matchup on ABC when Maryland entertains perennial power UConn. It will be the first-ever regular-season Big Ten Women’s basketball game broadcast on ABC.

Five Big Ten Women’s basketball games will be televised on FOX or FS1 this season, marking the first time the conference package has included games on the FOX broadcast network, and the third consecutive year Big Ten games will air on FS1.

The first of the two Big Ten FOX games will be broadcast on Saturday, Jan. 7, when Defending Big Ten co-champion Iowa visits Michigan, which advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight for the first time last season, for a 4:30 pm (ET) game at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. The first of the Big Ten FS1 games is slated for Sunday, Feb. 5, when Indiana, which has reached the Elite Eight and Sweet 16 the past two seasons, heads to Purdue for a 2 pm (ET) contest.

BTN will once again televise the first 12 games of the 2023 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament, covering the first round through the semifinals from March 1-4, with the tournament Championship game to be televised on an ESPN network on March 5.

All BTN, FOX and FS1 on-air games will also be streamed Nationwide via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices on the FOX Sports App. More than 140 additional games will also be streamed on B1G+, with a full schedule available online at bigtenplus.com . Those games airing on ESPN networks will also be available via the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or espn.com/watch .

The 2022-23 Big Ten Women’s basketball television schedule is linked in the PDF at the top of this page. A handful of tipoff times and broadcast outlets will be determined at a later date.