Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren to Depart for the NFL’s Chicago Bears

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, one of the chief drivers of the consolidation that is rapidly transforming college football’s most powerful conferences, will return to the NFL as the president and chief executive of the Chicago Bears.

Warren made a big impact in only about three years after taking over at the Big Ten from longtime commissioner Jim Delaney in 2020. He saw the conference through a period of rapid change, spearheaded a dramatic move west with the addition of UCLA and Southern California and shored up his league’s financial future by striking the largest television deal for an Athletic conference in college sports.

Warren, who was the chief operating officer of the Minnesota Vikings before joining the Big Ten, takes over in Chicago from Ted Phillips, who is retiring after 23 seasons as president and CEO and 40 years overall with the franchise. The Bears said Warren will assume the new role in the spring, but no firm date was given.

“He is a proven leader who has many times stepped outside of his comfort zone to challenge the status quo for unconventional growth and prosperity,” said Bears chairman George H. McCaskey in a statement.

Warren started his tenure in college sports facing an unprecedented crisis: the coronavirus pandemic. He drew ire for his decision to call off the fall football schedule in August—shortly after teams released modified schedules. A month later, Warren reversed course and the Big Ten moved forward with a truncated season.

He had many critics at the time, but that faded in the summer of 2022 when he announced the jarring surprise that UCLA and USC would join the Midwestern league by 2024. The move positioned the Big Ten as a 16-team counterweight to the expanding Southeastern Conference, which will add Texas and Oklahoma to its 14 members.

With an unprecedented coast-to-coast reach that will encompass three of the largest television markets in the US—New York, Chicago and Los Angeles—Warren leveraged the expansion into a historically lucrative television deal with Fox, CBS and NBC. The deal is worth up to approximately $7.5 billion over seven years beginning in 2023.

Before his run at the Big Ten, Warren spent a total of 22 years working for three NFL teams in various roles, ultimately rising to be the highest ranked Black executive at the time of his move to the Big Ten. The makeup of the NFL has changed since then; Warren now will be one of eight “diverse” team Presidents that are either nonwhite or female.

The Big Ten council of Presidents and Chancellors on Thursday said the league would launch a national search for his successor.

In Chicago. Warren takes over a franchise that ended the 2023 season 3-14, finishing in last place in the NFC North and missing the playoffs.

Off the field, the franchise says it plans to move from Soldier Field in downtown Chicago to the Suburbs in Arlington Park, Ill. No deal for a new stadium has been concluded. Warren will be tasked with seeing any new stadium through, something he previously helped do in Minnesota during the construction of US Bank Stadium, which opened in 2016.

