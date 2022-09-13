Big Ten Bowl projections from College Football News, post Week 2

Our friends over at College Football News have provided us with their updated Bowl projections after the completion of week 2 and it appears that the Ohio State Buckeyes’ position and Bowl have remained unchanged from last week and that makes sense due to another uninspiring performance.

This past week was wild in the land of the Big Ten and the Penn State Nittany Lions are one of the programs that looked extremely impressive as they let the Ohio Bobcats know where they stood. The Iowa Hawyekes again looked abysmal and the Nebraska Cornhuskers finally fired Scott Frost. Let’s now dive into where each Big Ten team is slated according to Pete Fiutak of CFN.

Quick Lane Bowl



Cyhawkfootball 20220910 Bh

Monday, December 26, 2022

2:30, ESPN

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Last Year: Western Michigan 52, Nevada 24

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs MAC

Bowl Projection: Iowa vs. Central Michigan

Guaranteed Rate Bowl



Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

10:15, ESPN

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Last Year: Minnesota 18, West Virginia 6

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs. Big 12 (Mountain West)

Bowl Projection: Maryland vs. Iowa State

Pinstripe Bowl



114132956d

Thursday, December 29, 2022

2:00, ESPN

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Last Year: Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10

Bowl Ties: ACC vs. Big Ten

Bowl Projection: Syracuse vs Wisconsin

Duke’s Mayo Bowl



Nf2 6629

Friday, December 30, 2022

12 p.m., ESPN

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Last Year: South Carolina 38, North Carolina 21

Bowl Ties: ACC vs. Big Ten

Bowl Projection: Florida State vs. Purdue

TransPerfect Music City Bowl



Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, December 31, 2022

12 p.m., ESPN

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Last Year: Purdue 48, Tennessee 45 OT

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Minnesota vs. South Carolina

ReliaQuest Bowl



Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Monday, January 2, 2023

12 p.m., ESPN2

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Last Year: Arkansas 24, Penn State 10

Bowl Ties: SEC vs Big Ten or ACC

Bowl Projection: Ole Miss vs. Penn State

Vrbo Citrus Bowl



220910 Msu Akron Fb 099a

Monday, January 2, 2023

1:00, ABC

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Last Year: Kentucky 20, Iowa 17

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs. Tennessee

Rose Bowl



Mich2

Monday, January 2, 2023

5:00, ESPN

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Last Year: Ohio State 48, Utah 45

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Michigan vs. Utah

College Football Playoff Semifinal: Fiesta Bowl



Osu22asu Bjp

Saturday, December 31, 2022

4:00 or 8:00, ESPN

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Last Year: Oklahoma State 37, Notre Dame 35

Bowl Ties: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Alabama vs. Ohio State