Big Ten Bowl projections from College Football News after Week 3

Our friends over at College Football News have provided us with their updated Bowl projections after the completion of Week 3 and it appears that the Ohio State Buckeyes’ position and Bowl have remained unchanged from last week and that makes sense due to the teams at the top of the rankings dominating their opponents.

This past week was wild in the land of the Big Ten and despite the coaching change, the Nebraska Cornhuskers showed their true colors once again and were dominated by the Oklahoma Sooners. The Ohio State Buckeyes looked back on track against the Toledo Rockets and the Michigan Wolverines beat up on yet another inferior opponent in the Connecticut Huskies.

Let’s now dive into where each Big Ten team is slated according to Pete Fiutak of CFN.

Frisco Football Classic



Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday, December 23, 2022

TBA, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Last Year: Miami University 27, North Texas 14

Bowl Ties: None

Bowl Projection: Illinois vs. Texas Tech

Quick Lane Bowl



Iu Wk Fb 2h Mullen

Monday, December 26, 2022

2:30, ESPN

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Last Year: Western Michigan 52, Nevada 24

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs MAC

Bowl Projection: Indiana vs. Central Michigan

Guaranteed Rate Bowl



Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

10:15, ESPN

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Last Year: Minnesota 18, West Virginia 6

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs. Big 12 (Mountain West)

Bowl Projection: Maryland vs. Kansas

Pinstripe Bowl



Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday, December 29, 2022

2:00, ESPN

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Last Year: Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10

Bowl Ties: ACC vs. Big Ten

Bowl Projection: Wake Forest vs. Purdue

Duke’s Mayo Bowl



220910 Msu Akron Fb 039a

Friday, December 30, 2022

12 p.m., ESPN

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Last Year: South Carolina 38, North Carolina 21

Bowl Ties: ACC vs. Big Ten

Bowl Projection: Florida State vs. Michigan State

TransPerfect Music City Bowl



220917 Nevada Iowa Fb 048 Jpg

Saturday, December 31, 2022

12 p.m., ESPN

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Last Year: Purdue 48, Tennessee 45 OT

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Iowa vs. Florida

ReliaQuest Bowl



Gpg Badgers Vs Redbirds 10032022 0001

Monday, January 2, 2023

12 p.m., ESPN2

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Last Year: Arkansas 24, Penn State 10

Bowl Ties: SEC vs Big Ten or ACC

Bowl Projection: Texas A&M vs Badger State

Vrbo Citrus Bowl



Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Monday, January 2, 2023

1:00, ABC

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Last Year: Kentucky 20, Iowa 17

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Minnesota vs. Tennessee

Capital One Orange Bowl



Aupsu22

Friday, December 30, 2022

7:30 or 8:00, ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Last Year: CFP Semifinal Georgia 34, Michigan 11

Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big Ten, Notre Dame, or SEC

Bowl Projection: Clemson vs. Penn State

Rose Bowl



Mich. Conn

Monday, January 2, 2023

5:00, ESPN

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Last Year: Ohio State 48, Utah 45

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Michigan vs. Utah

College Football Playoff Semifinal: Fiesta Bowl



Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

Saturday, December 31, 2022

4:00 or 8:00, ESPN

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Last Year: Oklahoma State 37, Notre Dame 35

Bowl Ties: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Alabama vs. Ohio State

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison is on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.