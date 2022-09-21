Big Ten Bowl projections from College Football News after Week 3
Our friends over at College Football News have provided us with their updated Bowl projections after the completion of Week 3 and it appears that the Ohio State Buckeyes’ position and Bowl have remained unchanged from last week and that makes sense due to the teams at the top of the rankings dominating their opponents.
This past week was wild in the land of the Big Ten and despite the coaching change, the Nebraska Cornhuskers showed their true colors once again and were dominated by the Oklahoma Sooners. The Ohio State Buckeyes looked back on track against the Toledo Rockets and the Michigan Wolverines beat up on yet another inferior opponent in the Connecticut Huskies.
Let’s now dive into where each Big Ten team is slated according to Pete Fiutak of CFN.
Frisco Football Classic
Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Thursday, December 23, 2022
TBA, ESPN
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Last Year: Miami University 27, North Texas 14
Bowl Ties: None
Bowl Projection: Illinois vs. Texas Tech
Quick Lane Bowl
Monday, December 26, 2022
2:30, ESPN
Ford Field, Detroit, MI
Last Year: Western Michigan 52, Nevada 24
Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs MAC
Bowl Projection: Indiana vs. Central Michigan
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
10:15, ESPN
Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ
Last Year: Minnesota 18, West Virginia 6
Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs. Big 12 (Mountain West)
Bowl Projection: Maryland vs. Kansas
Pinstripe Bowl
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Thursday, December 29, 2022
2:00, ESPN
Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY
Last Year: Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10
Bowl Ties: ACC vs. Big Ten
Bowl Projection: Wake Forest vs. Purdue
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Friday, December 30, 2022
12 p.m., ESPN
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
Last Year: South Carolina 38, North Carolina 21
Bowl Ties: ACC vs. Big Ten
Bowl Projection: Florida State vs. Michigan State
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Saturday, December 31, 2022
12 p.m., ESPN
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
Last Year: Purdue 48, Tennessee 45 OT
Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Iowa vs. Florida
ReliaQuest Bowl
Monday, January 2, 2023
12 p.m., ESPN2
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Last Year: Arkansas 24, Penn State 10
Bowl Ties: SEC vs Big Ten or ACC
Bowl Projection: Texas A&M vs Badger State
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Monday, January 2, 2023
1:00, ABC
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Last Year: Kentucky 20, Iowa 17
Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Minnesota vs. Tennessee
Capital One Orange Bowl
Friday, December 30, 2022
7:30 or 8:00, ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
Last Year: CFP Semifinal Georgia 34, Michigan 11
Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big Ten, Notre Dame, or SEC
Bowl Projection: Clemson vs. Penn State
Rose Bowl
Monday, January 2, 2023
5:00, ESPN
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
Last Year: Ohio State 48, Utah 45
Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Michigan vs. Utah
College Football Playoff Semifinal: Fiesta Bowl
Saturday, December 31, 2022
4:00 or 8:00, ESPN
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Last Year: Oklahoma State 37, Notre Dame 35
Bowl Ties: CFP vs. CFP
Bowl Projection: Alabama vs. Ohio State
