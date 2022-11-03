Big Ten Basketball 2022-23 Preview-Top returners, impact transfers, fresh faces

Jaelin Llewelly

Dawson Garcia, F, Minnesota- A McDonald’s All-American in the class of 2020, Garcia had a pretty strong freshman season at Marquette averaging 13 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. For his sophomore season, he made the move to North Carolina where he wasn’t able to find his groove.

Now, the skilled big man is back in his home state of Minnesota and hopefully for him and the Gophers, the third time is the charm when it comes to finding the right fit.

Garcia could end up having a Monster impact if he can find the consistency between what he can do facing up and using his size to cause damage on the interior. If things work out, he and Jamison Battle could form a pretty potent duo.

247Sports transfer Portal ranking: 27th

Isaac LikekeleG, Ohio State- Perimeter sniper Sean McNeil actually Ranks slightly higher than Likekele in the transfer Portal ranking, but for a team that features as many newcomers as about anybody in America, a guy who can play at the point who has 110 starts in the Big 12 is going to be incredibly valuable.

Built like a linebacker from the Buckeyes football team, Likekele is a vocal leader who can play all over the backcourt and he’s a plus defender. He’s not a huge threat from deep as a jump shooter, but he can finish in the lane, rebounds well from the backcourt and is a good passer.

247Sports transfer portal ranking: 55

Jaelin LlewellyG, Michigan- An All-Ivy League player at Princeton, Llewellyn was a top 100 player coming out of high school and put up big numbers scoring over 1,000 points during his three seasons at Princeton.

He had some promising outings during the Wolverines summer overseas tour and they are going to need more of them from him this year. Juwan Howard’s Squad is pretty young and inexperienced in the backcourt so a guy who has lots of experience, has proven he can score and who can knock down shots is going to be big for them. If Llewellyn can be a little bit more of a playmaker than his first three years, it would be a huge bonus.

247Sports transfer portal ranking: 36