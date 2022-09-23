Big Ten Announces Women’s Basketball National Television Schedule

PISCATAWAY, NJ – The Big Ten Conference has released national television designations and start times for the Rutgers Women’s basketball 2022-23 schedule. The Scarlet Knights are set for eight appearances between the Big Ten Network and Fox Sports 1. There is also potential for a ninth regular season game and the entire Big Ten Tournament run.

The remaining 11 home games on the schedule will be streamed on Big Ten+, with game times to be announced at a later date.

Lots of opportunities to catch the Scarlet Knights on National TV this season 📺👀 📰: https://t.co/j28UT0wKZn#GoRU | #RUWBB pic.twitter.com/3rzMEbzVSK — Rutgers W.Basketball (@RutgersWBB) September 21, 2022

RU’s first TV appearance will be on Sunday, Dec. 4 against the Defending Big Ten regular-season Champion Ohio State Buckeyes on the Big Ten Network at 12 pm The contest marks the first of five televised home games for the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers’ lone televised nonconference game will come against New Orleans on Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Big Ten Network for a 2 pm tip. Other home games appearing on BTN include against Maryland on Monday, Jan. 2 (2 p.m.), Nebraska on Saturday, Jan. 7 (2 pm) and Michigan on Thursday, Jan. 19 (8:30 p.m.).

The Scarlet Knights’ final regular season contest of the campaign is Sunday, Feb. 26 against Illinois (2 pm) has been designated as a Wildcard game and could be picked up by the Big Ten Network. A final decision will be made closer to the date.

Rutgers’ trips to Minnesota on Thursday, Jan. 12 (BTN, 8:30 p.m.), Iowa on Sunday, Feb. 12 (FS1, 3 pm) and Wisconsin on Monday, Feb. 20 (BTN, 8 p.m.)

BTN will once again televise the first 12 games of the 2023 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament, held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, covering the first round through the semifinals from March 1-4. The TV designation of the Championship has yet to be announced.

All BTN and FS1 on-air games will also be broadcast Nationwide via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices on the FOX Sports App. More than 100 additional games will also be streamed on B1G+, with a full schedule available online at bigtenplus.com.