Big Ten Announces Television Schedule for 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference announced its television schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 Women’s basketball season with the Fighting Illini set to make as many as five appearances on the Big Ten Network.

Illinois Women’s basketball will host three games slated to air on Big Ten Network beginning with a New Year’s Day Tilt against the Hawkeyes when Iowa comes to town for a 2 pm CT tip. Later that week, the Illini’s game against Northwestern (Jan. 5) from the State Farm Center has been picked up by BTN with an 8 pm start. Finally, the Orange and Blue’s January 29 game against Michigan State from the SFC has been selected for the Big Ten Network with a 5 pm start.

Later that week, Illinois’ February 2 game at Michigan will also be televised by the Big Ten Network and has been designated for a 5 pm CT tipoff.

The Illini’s final game of the regular season at Rutgers on February 26 is designated as a Big Ten Network wildcard game along with three other contests for one 2 pm slot on the day. That selection will be made no later than 14 days prior with the three remaining games being available on B1G+ instead.

BTN will once again televise the first 12 games of the 2023 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament, covering the first round through the semifinals from March 1-4, with the Championship game television information still to be determined.

All Big Ten Conference Women’s basketball games that have not been designated for television will be available on B1G+.

Remaining game times and other information will be announced at a later date.

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 – Iowa at Illinois – 2 pm CT (BTN)

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 – Northwestern at Illinois – 8 pm CT (BTN)

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 – Michigan State at Illinois – 5 pm CT (BTN)

Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 – Illinois at Michigan – 5:30 pm CT (BTN)

Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 – Illinois at Rutgers – 1 pm CT (BTN or B1G+)

