Big Ten Announces Men’s Soccer Tournament Bracket

ROSEMONT, Ill. – With the conclusion of today’s conference matches, the field is set for the 2022 Big Ten Men’s Soccer Tournament. The eight-team, single-elimination tournament will run Friday, Nov. 4, through Sunday, Nov. 13, at campus sites.

The Maryland Terrapins secured their third Big Ten Conference Championship with a 1-1 draw on Sunday at Indiana, as Stefan Copetti’s 87th minute marker secured the top seed in the tournament.

Maryland (4-0-4 Big Ten) will welcome No. 8 seed Northwestern (1-5-2) to College Park, Maryland, in the tournament’s first quarterfinal, while fourth-seeded Indiana (3-1-4) will host No. 5 seed Penn State (3-2-3) in the second of Friday’s four quarterfinal fixtures.

Well. 2 seed Rutgers (4-2-2) and No. 7 seed Wisconsin (3-4-1) will meet in Piscataway, NJ, with No. 3 seed Ohio State (4-2-2) and No. 6 seed Michigan State (3-4-1) squaring off in Columbus, Ohio to complete the bracket.

The winners of those matches will advance to the semifinals on Wednesday, Nov. 9, to be hosted by the two highest remaining seeds following the quarterfinals. The Championship match will then be played on Sunday, Nov. 13, at the highest remaining seed.

Both semifinals and the Championship match will be televised live on the Big Ten Network and can be streamed via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices through FOX Sports Go and the FOX Sports App. The four quarterfinals will be streamed live on BTN’s digital subscription service, B1G+.

Start times for Friday’s quarterfinal round matches will be announced later this week.

This year’s Big Ten Tournament Champion will earn the conference’s automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament. Follow all the Big Ten Tournament action at bigten.org/msoc and on Twitter @B1GSoccer.