Big Ten Announces 2022 Big Ten Football Championship Game Honorary Kids Captains

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Four patients from Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent (PMCH) have been selected as the Honorary Kid Captains for the 2022 Big Ten Football Championship Game presented by Discover, the conference announced Thursday. Colton Gist and Zoe Kinnebrew will assist the Big Ten East Champion Michigan Wolverines, while Sincere Carpenter and Hannah Wilhelm will aid the Big Ten West Champion Purdue Boilermakers.

Chosen by the children’s hospital’s care team to serve as Honorary captains, each will receive a Commemorative jersey, special recognition during the game and the opportunity to participate in the pregame coin toss.

Colton Gist’s entire story is unique. He was a six-year-old boy preparing to undergo a 12-hour brain surgery for a brain tumor. Two days before surgery, Colton’s request was to go to the store so he could “buy something for his mom to help her not be scared.” His family says every step of this process has been unique: from learning of the diagnosis, to getting the first opinion, and ultimately deciding to go with Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, to choosing Pediatric neurosurgeon Dr. Jodi Smith, to Colton being a “new ” Colton after the surgery. His family says Colton has persevered with the heart of a Champion to keep fighting every day.

Zoe Kinnebrew was born at 29 weeks at Ascension St. Vincent Women’s Hospital, weighing only 2 lbs. 9 oz., and spent 10 weeks in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Being her first (and only) child, Zoe’s early arrival was completely unexpected to her mother, who woke up one morning with a headache and knew something was off. She called her doctor, was diagnosed with preeclampsia and gave birth the following day. Her mother had a side effect which left her unable to see for 48 hours, which was very difficult after just giving birth. Zoe needed help breathing and was placed on a CPAP machine and feeding tube. She quickly graduated from the CPAP and was placed on a nasal cannula and was breathing on her own within a few weeks. Fortunately, there were no major complications. Zoe just needed time to grow, which was made possible by the hospital staff. The family is grateful for the care they received. Zoe, now 8 years old, is thriving in school and plays on her travel soccer team. She continues to work hard and fight for everything in life.

Sincere Carpenter was born prematurely after his mother was lifelined to Ascension St. Vincent Carmel following a car accident. She was hit by a drunk driver and had a broken neck. Her C1, C3, C4, C5 and C6 vertebrae were all fused, and a metal plate was put in the back of her head. During all of this, she was diagnosed with preeclampsia. Sincere fought along with his mother all the way until he was born at 25 weeks, weighing 1 lb. 9 oz. They spent five months in the NICU. Over the years, Sincere has struggled with weight gain due to short bowel disease. Because he has only 10 cm of bowel, it is difficult for him to gain weight. Sincere has been very strong through his numerous hospital stays including bowel removal and a heart surgery. He now has a G-tube and is fed through it five times a day. Sincere and his mom are grateful for the team members at Ascension St. Vincent Carmel and the amazing care they have provided through his challenging journey.

Hannah Wilhelm was born via scheduled C-section at 37 weeks and diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension. After 24 hours of interventions without success, Hannah was transferred to PMCH and placed on ECMO, a treatment that uses a pump to circulate blood through an artificial lung back into the bloodstream. She was on ECMO for 6.5 days and was taken off 24 hours earlier than planned because the Doctors were starting to detect a brain bleed. Hannah had many minor issues over the next several years, including GI problems, breathing concerns, balance and motor issues. She was in therapy from the time she came home from PMCH until age 3, then continued outpatient therapy for another year after that. Over time, her breathing and GI issues improved. She is now a happy and healthy 5 year old and is grateful for the care she had at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.

Michigan and Purdue will meet in the 2022 Big Ten Football Championship Game at 8 pm ET on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. For more information, visit bigten.org/fcg.

About Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital

Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent (PMCH, )part of Ascension, one of the nation’s leading non-profit and Catholic health systems, is a full service, dedicated children’s medical center providing the highest quality, family-centered care to children and adolescents in the state of Indiana and beyond. PMCH is staffed by more than 100 experienced Pediatric sub-specialists along with Pediatric nurses, social workers, child life specialists, chaplains, and other health professionals with a Multidisciplinary and Collaborative approach to family-focused care. PMCH has more than 160 licensed beds, which includes a 15-bed Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, a 17-bed Pediatric Emergency Department, and a 99-bed Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, providing the highest level of acute care as established by the American Academy of Pediatrics. The Pediatric Emergency Department is one of two ERs in Indiana dedicated to pediatric trauma and delivers advanced care for even the most severe injuries. The Pediatric Burn Center is a regional Burn center for Indiana, equipped to deliver care for minor and life-threatening burns, including skin grafts, surgery, and scar management. The hospital offers 24-hour on-site coverage by Pediatric hospitalists, intensivists, neonatologists, and board-certified emergency physicians, and provides safe and streamlined critical care transport by ambulance and air. Visit www.getpeytonmanningcare.com.

About the Big Ten Conference

The Big Ten Conference (bigten.org) is an association of world-class Universities whose member institutions share a common mission of research, graduate, professional and undergraduate teaching, and public service. Founded in 1896, the Big Ten Conference has sustained a comprehensive set of shared practices and policies that enforce the priority of academics in the lives of students competing in intercollegiate athletics and emphasize the values ​​of integrity, fairness, and competitiveness. The broad-based programs of the 14 Big Ten Conference institutions will provide over $200 million in direct financial support to more than 9,800 students for more than 11,000 participation opportunities on 350 teams in 42 different sports. The Big Ten Conference sponsors 28 official conference sports, 14 for men and 14 for women, including the addition of men’s ice hockey and men’s and women’s lacrosse since 2013.

