Big Ten Announces 2022-23 Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The 2022-23 Penn State men’s basketball schedule is now complete as the Big Ten Conference released the full 20-game slate of league games Thursday that includes nine conference matchups inside the Bryce Jordan Center and a “home” date at The Palestra in Philadelphia. The 2022-23 Penn State men’s basketball season is presented by Highmark Health.

Five weekend games inside the Bryce Jordan Center highlight the Nittany Lions’ home conference slate, while Penn State will also host Purdue in the historic Palestra on Sunday, Jan. 8.



Tipoff times and network designations for all conference and non-conference games will be announced by the conference office during the week of Sept. 12-16.

Big Ten play begins at home for just the fourth time in the last 14 years when the Nittany Lions open conference action against Michigan State inside the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Penn State then heads to Defending Big Ten regular-season co-champion Illinois for its second December conference game on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Nittany Lions round out the month with three non-conference games before Big Ten play gets back underway in January.

Conference play resumes on New Year’s Day when Penn State hosts Defending Big Ten Tournament Champion Iowa on Sunday, Jan. 1, inside the Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions then hit the road to square off against Michigan on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Penn State makes its return to the historic Palestra on Sunday, Jan. 8, when the Nittany Lions host Purdue in the City of Brotherly Love. The Nittany Lions have won both Big Ten games they’ve previously hosted in the “Cathedral of College Basketball”, defeating Michigan State in 2017 and Iowa in 2020. Penn State has played 60 total games in The Palestra dating back to 1927. The 2022 -23 Nittany Lion roster includes several student-athletes with Philadelphia-area ties including Seth Lundy (Paulsboro, NJ; Roman Catholic), Jameel Brown (Philadelphia, Pa.; Westtown School), Andrew Funk (Warrington, Pa.; Archbishop Wood) and Demetrius Lilley (Philadelphia, Pa.; Lower Merion).



“We’re thrilled to return to The Palestra this season,” said Peter and Ann Tombros Endowed Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry . “We have several players from the Philadelphia area and this is a great chance for them to play in a historic basketball venue in front of their family and friends. This game also gives us the opportunity to connect with the large and powerful Penn State alumni base in Philadelphia and we can’t wait for the great home-court atmosphere at The Palestra.”

Tickets for the Penn State-Purdue game at The Palestra will go on sale on Tuesday, Nov. 8. 2022-23 men’s basketball season ticket holders and Nittany Lion Club members will have first priority to secure tickets for the game at The Palestra. Further ticket information details for The Palestra game will follow at a later date.

The Nittany Lions return to the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, Jan. 11, to host Indiana in a midweek Big Ten battle. Following a bye weekend, Penn State visits defending Big Ten regular-season co-champion Wisconsin on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Penn State hosts Nebraska inside the BJC on Saturday, Jan. 21, before traveling to Rutgers on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Nittany Lions close out the month of January on Sunday, Jan. 29, when Penn State welcomes Michigan to Happy Valley.

The month of February begins with back-to-back road games at Purdue on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and at Nebraska on Sunday, Feb. 5. Penn State Returns home to host Wisconsin on Wednesday, Feb. 8, and Illinois on Tuesday, Feb. 14, with a road game at Maryland scheduled in between on Saturday, Feb. 11. Back-to-back road contests follow at Minnesota (Saturday, Feb. 18) and at Ohio State (Thursday, Feb. 23), before the Nittany Lions close the month with a home contest against Rutgers on Sunday, Feb. 26, in Happy Valley.

The final road game of the regular season comes on Wednesday, March 1, at Northwestern. Penn State wraps up the regular-season slate at home on Sunday, March 5, when the Nittany Lions host Maryland inside the Bryce Jordan Center.

The 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will be held Wednesday, March 8, through Sunday, March 12, at the United Center in Chicago.

Fans interested in purchasing season tickets for the 2022-23 season should visit this LINK. Student season tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Single-game ticket sales will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

