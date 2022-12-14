BIG SOUTH AND OHIO VALLEY ANNOUNCEMENT 2023 FOOTBALL CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – The Big South Conference and the Ohio Valley Conference announced today its football conference game schedule for the 2023 season, which marks the first year of the joint association of the league’s football member institutions.

The 10 combined teams in 2023 (6 – OVC, 4 – Big South) will play a six-game conference schedule, as prior scheduling commitments prevented opportunities for additional Big South-OVC games in the first year.

Games will be played during 10 of the 12 weeks in 2023, with the first-ever contest scheduled for Week 2 on Sept. 9 with Lindenwood at 2022 OVC Champion Southeast Missouri. The first cross-over game features 2022 Big South Champion Gardner-Webb at Tennessee State in Week 3 on Sept. 16.

Five of the 10 members will begin league play in September – Lindenwood (Sept. 9), Southeast Missouri (Sept. 9), Tennessee State (Sept. 16), Gardner-Webb (Sept. 16) and UT Martin (Sept. 30 ). The remaining five squads open conference action on either Oct. 7 or Oct. 14.

Three league games are slated for Oct. 7, Oct. 14 and Oct. 21 and the Slate increases to four the final Saturday of October. Two of the three November dates have the maximum five conference games on the schedule.

More details of the association’s administration, including tiebreakers for the automatic bid to the playoffs, will be announced at a later date.

Below is the 2023 composite Big South-OVC league schedule, which is subject to change.

2023 Big South-OVC Football Conference Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 9

Lindenwood at Southeast Missouri

Saturday, Sept. 16

Gardner-Webb at Tennessee State

Saturday, Sept. 30

Tennessee State at UT Martin

Saturday, Oct. 7

UT Martin at Eastern Illinois

Robert Morris at Gardner-Webb

Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood

Saturday, Oct. 14

Robert Morris at Bryant

Lindenwood at Charleston Southern

Eastern Illinois at Southeast Missouri

Saturday, Oct. 21

Bryant at Eastern Illinois

Charleston Southern at UT Martin

Southeast Missouri at Tennessee Tech

Saturday, Oct. 28

Bryant at Charleston Southern

UT Martin at Gardner-Webb

Lindenwood at Tennessee State

Tennessee Tech at Robert Morris

Saturday, Nov. 4

Gardner-Webb at Bryant

Tennessee State at Charleston Southern

Eastern Illinois at Lindenwood

Robert Morris at Southeast Missouri

UT Martin at Tennessee Tech

Saturday, Nov. 11

Bryant at Lindenwood

Charleston Southern at Robert Morris

Tennessee State at Eastern Illinois

Gardner-Webb at Tennessee Tech

Southeast Missouri at UT Martin

Saturday, Nov. 18

Southeast Missouri at Bryant

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb

Eastern Illinois at Robert Morris

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee State

ABOUT THE BIG SOUTH-OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE ASSOCIATION

In February 2022 the Big South Conference and Ohio Valley Conference announced the creation of an association of their football member institutions, to begin with the 2023 NCAA Division I football season and have an initial term of at least four years. The unique agreement combines the two conferences’ football membership to ensure NCAA Championship access and stability for the multisport conferences. In creating the association, Presidents from each of the multisport conferences pointed to the similarities of the OVC and the Big South, with their complementary geographies and intercollegiate athletic philosophies, as key to making this association possible.

This year the conferences combined for 13 Finalists for the 2022 FCS National Awards (Walter Payton, Buck Buchanan, Jerry Rice, Eddie Robinson and Doris Robinson), with four individuals finishing in the Top 10 of voting.

Schools included in the association include Bryant University (Smithfield, RI), Charleston Southern University (Charleston, SC), Eastern Illinois University (Charleston, IL), Gardner-Webb University (Boiling Springs, NC), Lindenwood University (St. Charles, MO), Robert Morris University (Moon Township, PA), Southeast Missouri State University (Cape Girardeau, MO), Tennessee State University (Nashville, TN), Tennessee Technological University (Cookeville, TN) and University of Tennessee at Martin (Martin, TN).