Big Sky volleyball Playoffs this week | Sports

Big Sky volleyball Playoffs this week
The 2022 Big Sky League volleyball Playoffs begin Wednesday at Condon High School, with the winners of those matches qualifying for the Class 1A state playoffs. But before then, they have a chance to win the district title this weekend, as well.
Winning teams on Wednesday will play Saturday at The Dalles High School in the district tournament. The first match Saturday begins at 10 am and the next matches will begin 30 minutes following the previous match.
