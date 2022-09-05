‘Big sights’ for fourth-ranked Pewamo-Westphalia volleyball

With a core of two all-staters and two other all-CMAC players returning, there’s plenty to build around for Pewamo-Westphalia volleyball.

But early in the season with a 7-1-1 start under their belt, the Pirates have added to a core of Taylor Smith, Dani Pohl, Saige Martin and Sierra Schneider.

Pohl is an all-state outside hitter and Martin and Schneider can handle the middle with aplomb with Smith setting to them. But on the other side of Pohl, the duo of Hailey McRae and Chloe Hengesbach has stepped up as an Offensive force all its own.

“I knew Dani, Saige, Sierra and Taylor, what I was going to get out of them. These two that were more role players, I needed more consistency,” said PW volleyball Coach Jon Thelen. “Already this year, they’ve given that to me.”

