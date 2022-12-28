Big second half run lifts Silver Creek past Clarksville

December 28—SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek Coach Brandon Hoffman didn’t detail the exact words he told his team during a third quarter timeout Tuesday, but he did confirm it was the exact opposite of “asking them to do a little better.”

Whatever was said, the Dragons heeded the message. Silver Creek ended the game on a 35-8 run following the timeout, erasing a 10-point deficit and ultimately cruising to a 55-38 win over Clarksville in the opening round of the 62nd annual Silver Creek Holiday Tournament.

“I just thought our energy was really lethargic in the first half, and then our offense was very stagnant, and the two go hand-in-hand,” Hoffman said.

Jacob Seward scored 22 points for Clarksville, helping the Generals build a 30-20 lead with 5:30 left in the third quarter and threatening to end the Dragons’ run of five straight Holiday Tournament titles.

The timeout gave the Dragons the opportunity to reconfigure their defense. Silver Creek applied some full court pressure to speed up the tempo, and turned over Clarksville on several possessions with an active half court zone.

“Coach said we needed to get some energy, some juice from somewhere,” Silver Creek senior Kaden Oliver said of the timeout and defensive change. “We figured we’d get some deflections, get them hurried up and we might be able to go on a run.”

The Dragons accomplished all of those goals. Oliver, who led Silver Creek with 20 points, got a bucket following the timeout to start the run. Walker Hoffman’s inside Deuce tied the score at 32, and a layup by Bryce Henderson pushed the Dragons in front.

Every bucket was big, as Silver Creek was dealing with several injuries Tuesday.

“We’re missing five varsity players, guys that play. But at the same time, that creates an opportunity for someone else,” Hoffman said, as he credited the freshmen for combining for 23 points.

“It’s easy to have a built-in excuse. But that’s not an option if you’re a competitor.”

Story continues

Clarksville was unable to adjust to the defensive changes, as the Generals struggled to get quality shots in the second half.

Oliver sank a floater and Drew a foul with 5:25 to play in the game. They hit the free throw to push the Dragons’ advantage to 44-34, and Silver Creek didn’t allow Clarksville to regain the momentum.

Silver Creek(4-3) will play Providence(5-3) in Wednesday’s Championship game of the Silver Creek Holiday Tournament following the conclusion of the 6 pm consultation game between Clarksville(1-7) and Charlestown(5-4).

“It would be nice to be able to defend it for the town of Sellersburg,” Oliver said of the opportunity for Silver Creek to win its sixth straight Holiday Tournament title. “We hope to come out tomorrow and play a pretty good game against Providence.”