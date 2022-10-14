Big Second Half Goal Leads to a 1-1 Draw Against Skidmore

Next Game: Union College 10/15/2022 | 2:00 PM October 15 (Sat) / 2:00 PM Union College History

ITHACA, NY – The Ithaca College men’s soccer team drew with Skidmore College by a score of 1-1 on Friday afternoon at Carp Wood Field. The Bombers record moves to 2-6-5 on the season while the Thoroughbreds now stand at 5-1-5.

Junior goalkeeper Ian Whitfield made three saves for the Bombers in their match. Graduate student Kyle Sicke recorded a team-high three shots, with one landing on net in the draw.

Skidmore started the match strong, controlling the ball in their attacking third for a good portion of the opening minutes but failed to find any shot opportunities. The first shot of the game came off the right foot of senior Aidan Keenan but it missed wide right in the 18th minute.

The Thoroughbreds would put themselves on the stat sheet in the 26th minute with a shot from Daniel Cornicello, which was saved high by Whitfield for his first official save of the day.

Ithaca would follow up Skidmore’s shot with one of their own just seven minutes later when junior Connor Baird launched the ball from right outside the 18-yard box, which was saved by goalkeeper Bobby Stratts. Baird would take another shot less than a minute later, which would be blocked by a Skidmore defender right in front of the net.

Ithaca added another shot to their tally in the 41st minute from Sicke, which flew above the net. Just two minutes later, the Thoroughbreds capitalized off a nice feed across the mouth of the goal. Tobias Catizone slid the ball in front of the goal and the Bombers were unable to clear the line as it resulted in an own goal to give Skidmore a 1-0 lead going into halftime.

Skidmore would open the second half with strong ball possession that led to a shot from junior Max Mian, which Whitfield saved right in the middle of the net. Less than a minute later, the Bombers caught a break after a Rory Millar shot would miss high while Whitfield was out of the net.

In the 56th minute, Conor Baird provided an excellent feed across the 18-yard box to the sophomore Reefe Harrison who kicked a Rocket from the top of the 18-yard box to give Ithaca a no-doubt equalizer which tied the game 1-1.

Around the 79th minute, the Bombers dominated possession of the ball and had a few strong chances in their attacking third, but a shot off the boot of senior Brendan Lebitsch would be stopped by Stratts.

45 seconds after Lebitsch’s shot, Kamal Ibraham would attempt to score the go-ahead goal for Skidmore, but it would be blocked in front of the net by a Bombers defender.

In the 87th minute, Ibraham would take another shot, this time in the 19-yard box, but Whitfield made a sprawling save to keep the score at 1-1 draw.

The Bombers will continue Liberty League action on Saturday, October 15 as they host Union College. First touch is set for 2 pm at Carp Wood Field.

