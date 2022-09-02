Big Sean Hosts 4th Annual Don Weekend In Detroit: See Photos – VIBE.com

Big Sean has once again brought Detroit’s On Now (DON) Weekend to Detroit. During the weekend of August 25th, the philanthropist and entrepreneur returned to his hometown for the 4th Annual Detroit’s On Now (DON) Weekend. The enriching event was presented by the Sean Anderson Foundation (SAF) in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan and President Mary Sheffield, Detroit City Councilperson for District 5, Occupy The Corner Initiative, The Detroit Pistons, The Mullick Foundation, MGM Grand and DUO Restaurant & Lounge.

The three-day event included a ticketed movie Premiere of God Said Give ‘Em Drum Machinesthe DON Awards ceremony, panel discussions on wellness and community, as well as an annual block party which included a Celebrity kickball tournament, Carnival games, community services, live performances, and more.

VIBE’s editor-in-chief Datwon Thomas attended the impactful weekend and described an enchanting scene of fun, fellowship, and a rapper’s effervescent love for the Motor City.

“The event was so community-driven,” Thomas detailed. “Such a sight to see him one on one with the public and not shy away from the people. Just invested in their excitement of speaking to him and his spirit of giving.”

One stand-out moment during the event came as a rock wall was installed, and Big Sean took on the challenge. The soon-to-be dad exclaimed, “I had to get to the top, it was like the whole city was cheering me on. I had to do it,” after hitting the top, Thomas detailed.

“That sums up the intent that guy has for the people of his hometown…he does the weekend it for them, no matter how hard it is to get the Scholarships and help to them.”

View images from Big Sean’s 4th annual DON Weekend below.