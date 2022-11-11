Big Scoring Night Ahead for Desmond Bane? (November 11)

PropBetGuy will break down some of his favorite NBA plays of the day, and will track all his bets in The Action Network app.

Desmond Bane, 22.5 Points

Prop Bane Over 22.5 PTS (-120) Matchups Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Time 9:30 p.m. ET Books Available DraftKings

When Ja Morant accepted his win for Most Improved Player last season, he gifted the Trophy to his teammate, Desmond Bane, who finished fifth in the voting himself. Many thought that Bane should have won the award (Morant himself included).

Well, in his third NBA season, Bane might be in position again to compete for the award. The sharpshooting guard is averaging 24.7 points per game, up from the 18.2 he averaged last season. He’s garnering more Usage (26.3% versus 22.6% last season) and shot volume (3.5 more field goal attempts and 2.5 more free throw attempts per game) all while maintaining his Stellar shooting percentages.

This has led to Bane eclipsing this point total in six of his past eight games. Over this stretch, he’s shooting the lights out, including a whopping 53% from long distance (on 8.4 attempts per game).

And tonight’s game sets up Bane for another opportunity for massive output. The Timberwolves are one of the best teams at Defending the pick-and-roll, allowing ball-handlers the fourth fewest points per possession (0.76) on the fourth lowest field-goal percentage (37%). I expect Minnesota to blitz Morant into passing the ball.

This should leave Bane open on the Grizzlies’ secondary action. The T-Wolves are allowing the most points per game to spot-up shooters (34.6). And with Minnesota playing at the league’s second highest pace, this game should feature plenty of opportunities for Bane.

I’m riding the hot hand with the TCU product today. I have Bane projected at 26 points.

Pick: Bane Over 22.5 Points (-120.)

