Big schools back Stronger and looking for more

Joshua Hart for The Daily News



Fresh off its second consecutive league championship and their best state finish in three-quarters of a century, most might expect the RA Long Lumberjacks to regress.

Three starters graduated, including the irreplaceable size and skill combination of 6-foot-8 post Aaron Ofstun.

Not so fast, though. RA Long boys basketball is not ready to exit the stage of Championship contention, and the Lumberjacks believe this year’s team has the opportunity to be even better.

“It could be another special year,” eighth-year Coach Jeray Key said.

While the Jacks don’t have an 80-inch center walking through the Lumberdome doors, they do return 2A Greater St. Helens League Player of the Year Cavin Holden. In his junior campaign, Holden averaged 19.7 points per game, 6.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.8 steals. He has since added a midrange game to his arsenal.

“He could shoot 50, 60 times a game if he wanted,” Key said. “But he always makes the right basketball play. They can get 20-25 points off 12, 13 shots.”

Around Holden is perhaps the deepest team Key has ever had as RA Long’s coach. The Jacks go nine deep and won’t experience any drop in performance when the reserves come in to play.

Junior guard Lonnie Brown Jr. and sophomore post TraMayne Jenkins will both see increased minutes and bring new energy to the lineup. Sophomore guard Payton Thill, junior guard Aeybel Milian and junior post Jared Childers will also play key roles, while 6-3 senior guard Aizik Rothwell returns after a year out. Freshman Jeffrey Rooklidge is a spot-up shooter that can be a difference-maker late in games. Six-foot-7 senior Jaxon Cook is perhaps the most improved of anyone on the team, Holden said.

“We have all the pressure on us,” Holden said. “Every team is going to give us their best shot.”

It’s quite the change of pace from years past when the Jacks relished the underdog role. Now as two-time defending league champions, there’s no question who is the team to beat.

“We feel like we should expect to be at the top every year,” Key said.

After a heartbreaking loss to Lynden in last year’s State semifinals, the fifth-place finish — the program’s best since 1946 — wasn’t enough to satiate these Jacks’ hunger for the team’s first title.

“It’s not easy to do,” Key said. “As good as we were last year, having to win the district championship or the regional game last year, it was hard. It’s going to be just as hard this year.”

Mark Morris Monarchs

With over 40 years of coaching under his belt, if Mark Morris Coach Bill Bakamus has learned one thing, it’s to pace himself. After all, the boys basketball season is long — and often longer for the Monarchs than most. Mark Morris has made at least the Regional round of the state tournament in 22 of Bakamus’ 30 years heading the program.

“I’ve learned to put my head down and butt up, and ram the gate,” Bakamus quipped. “I’m an easily energized person anyway, because I enjoy what I do.”

This year’s group is particularly easy to get excited about. The Monarchs return three All-League players from a team that lost to Prosser in last year’s Regional round. Only one starter graduated.

The Squad is highlighted by four-year starters Deacon Dietz and Kobe Parlin, who combined to average over 30 points per game last year.

“They came in as freshmen and were thrown into the fire,” Bakamus said of the backcourt pairing. “They took their lumps and now as Seniors want to have a different Legacy they go away with.”

Parlin is a three-level scorer who took a big step forward on defense last year. Dietz adds a physical presence to an undersized Monarchs team, and led the team in assists and steals last year.

“They’re great kids to be around,” Bakamus said. “I enjoy their company, and really that’s the most important part of what I do, helping them evolve into good leaders.”

Also returning is 6-foot-1 junior guard Braydon Olson, who averaged 15 points per game last season and set a single-game school record for 3-pointers.

“He’s made his mark,” Bakamus said. “His ability to play the game fearlessly and provide all kinds of excitement in the open court is really unmatched by very many people in the league.”

Junior guard Malakai Gray is expected to take on a bigger role this season and junior forward Dossen Morrow impressed as a starter last season. Sophomore forward Carson Bogner, senior forward Jacob Hammond, senior guard Jase Wygant and senior forward Branden Thornton will also contribute.

With eyes on taking back the 2A GSHL title that has eluded Mark Morris in recent years, the Monarchs don’t have to look far for their biggest obstacle. Rival RA Long has won the Trophy the last two years.

“Let’s just put it this way: I have a hard time cheering for my Crosstown rival,” Bakamus said. “But having the young man that is in charge of that team (Mark Morris alumnus Jeray Key), it’s hard for me because I’m very proud of him as a coach.”

Just not at the Monarchs’ expense, Bakamus said, and this year Mark Morris has the talent and experience to flip the script.

“We’re optimistic,” Bakamus said. “There are still some kinks we need to have ironed out, but there’s no doubt we have a good nucleus returning.”

Kelso Hilanders

Longtime Kelso basketball fans can easily recall when it wasn’t common place for the boys basketball team to be competing late into February and early March. Those days are long gone.

The Scotties have made three Regional Appearances in the last four tournaments, after a 25-year absence from the event.

So what’s changed in the past half-decade that’s turned the Hilanders from playoff hopefuls to State regulars?

“Our youth programs took a while to grow and grab hold of kids,” 23rd-year Coach Joe Kinch said. “But also, I think it’s a byproduct of the idea of ​​our school and how we share athletes and let the kids compete. So it’s a combination of a lot of things.”

It’s also helped that the Hilanders have been blessed with some really talented athletes, and of course, success breeds success. When the young players are excited to come to games and watch good basketball, that’s key to being a postseason mainstay, Kinch said.

This season’s team is the epitome of the philosophy that Kelso prides itself on. With seven Seniors who have all played four years in the program and spent a lot of time together over the years.

“They’re really tight-knit,” Kinch said. “There’s a real familiarity among each other.”

Senior wing Ethan Mitchell, an All-League returner, will be one of the team’s leaders who others look to for his experience and senior Naiser Lukas is an explosive guard who can set the pace. Juniors Hayden Yore and Payton Stewart are younger, but still have a wealth of experience.

“Those are the guys you can lean on in terms of making sure the boat keeps rowing as you try to navigate a long season,” Kinch said.

Along with the veteran leadership, the Hilanders have a unique blend of size and speed that, when fine-tuned by the coaching staff into the perfect chemistry, will be tough for teams to stop.

Six-foot-6 Stewart joins 6-5 senior Blake Eastham and 6-4 senior Gunnar Burt as post players, while Lukas, junior wing Easton Marshall and junior guard Michael Henderson are quick players that like to get out in transition.

“What tempo are we really comfortable at?” Kinch wondered. “We might have to apply some pressure to turn some defense into offense, but we’ve still got to stay true to what we want to do defensively.”

In a competitive 3A Greater St. Helens League, which started before the calendar Flipped to December, there isn’t much time to get the details figured out. Mountain View returns the bulk of its starting lineup, Prairie is always a challenge and Evergreen is accustomed to being in the playoff hunt.

“It’s a balanced league. It may not be as good as the Metro or maybe not as good at the top as other leagues,” Kinch said. “But there’s quality in the league and that helps as we get into postseason stuff.”

Woodland Beavers

It’s not always the case when inheriting a roster that there’s as much talent on it as first-year Justin Gabbard will have with the Woodland Beavers this season.

All-League guards Beau Swett and Dane Huddleston return to highlight an Athletic bunch that has the opportunity to compete with any team in the 2A Greater St. Helens League.

“There’s high expectations, but it’s a tough league,” said Gabbard, who was the girls’ junior varsity coach last season. He also coached the boys’ JV team in 2018. “Could we win league? I believe we could.”

Six-foot-1 senior guard Drew Burns will be a vocal leader and workhorse for the green-and-black. Senior Justin Philpot, at 6-foot-4, adds size inside.

“A lot of our success is going to be on him doing the right things and making the right decisions,” Gabbard said of the big man.

Senior post Gus Heidgerken and junior post Lucas Logan are also names to watch for in the Beavers’ box scores. But the Beavers will truly shine on the defensive end.

“I think defense has kind of been our identity,” Gabbard said. “I don’t want to shy away from that.”