Big School volleyball Player of the Year: McCutcheon’s Chloe Chicoine

LAFAYETTE – There’s not much left to add to Chloe Chicoine’s high school volleyball resume at this point.

But we will.

The McCutcheon senior is the Journal & Courier Big School volleyball Player of the Year for the third straight season.

Chicoine’s Trophy room is already littered with awards, most notably Gatorade Player of the Year, Class 4A state champion, Best Spiker at the Pan Am Cup, where she led USA’s U21 team to a gold medal, and the newly created Indiana Ms. Volleyball award, of which she is the first winner.

And through all of that, she never changed.

Never did she become arrogant or feel she was above her teammates.

Quite the opposite, actually.

“I hope they see I tried to give my all on the court every time,” Chicoine said. “Even if I wasn’t feeling great or it was a team we struggled against. Giving all I had no matter what. I come across as intense at times, but when people got to know me, they see I can be fun and goofy .”

Perhaps that’s what makes Chicoine so endearing.

She’s the best volleyball player on the floor. She’s the best volleyball player in the country, if you buy into those who rate recruits.

