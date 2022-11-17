Big Reds’ Rylee Wise to play volleyball for Concord | News, Sports, Jobs

PARKERSBURG — Here Wednesday afternoon inside Memorial Fieldhouse, Parkersburg High School senior setter Rylee Wise finalized her commitment to continue her volleyball career for head Coach Kate Dillon and Mountain East Conference member Concord University.

The future Mountain Lion, who carries a 4.0-plus GPA, is a member of the National Honor Society and also the vice president of the senior class, plans to major in education with an eye on becoming a middle school math teacher.

“I just feel like that’s where I was impacted the most, middle school teachers, and I want to do the same,” admitted Wise, who had 2,514 career assists for PHS head Coach Erin Thorpe. “Concord was the only place I made an official visit.

“I talked to other schools and coaches, but Concord seemed like the best option. I got to stay in the dorms with the team. It was really fun. It was interesting to see how college life was before I actually went.”

PHS will definitely miss the senior, who helped the Big Reds qualify for the Class AAA state tournament in each of her four seasons. Of course, the Big Reds advanced during her sophomore year, but due to Mountain State COVID-19 regulations they were banned from competing for a championship, although they were allowed to attend if they purchased tickets.

“I don’t know anyone except for the people I met on the team when I was down there,” Wise admitted. “I think it’s exciting I’ll be able to meet new people.”

Wise, a second team all-state selection as a junior, finished her senior campaign with 1,005 assists. She was a 94% server and had 99 aces. Along with 367 digs, the setter also had 115 kills.

“Rylee is a great player. She has done some incredible things at PHS and has grown tremendously,” said Coach Thorpe. “She is able to do things and set balls from just about anywhere on the court. I’m so grateful to have been able to have Rylee these past four years. She left such a huge impact in the program and really paved the way for our upcoming Setters to become something great, just like she is.

“I think more importantly she is an overall great person. She has a super work ethic. She cares about her teammates, and she loves the game. She is the epitome of the type of player a coach wants to have. Concord is Lucky to get such an Incredible athlete and I’m confident Rylee will thrive there just like she did at PHS.”

The setter added that her entire experience at PHS and now signing with Concord “has been very surreal. It doesn’t really feel real, but it always feels exciting when I get to do something I’ve looked forward to.

“I’ve always said I was going to play in college since the time I started. I’m just glad my hard work paid off and I kept pushing through even though I wasn’t a fan of volleyball sometimes.”

The Big Red described her time at PHS as “amazing. Honestly, the best four years of my life. The time I had at volleyball was incredible. I made so many friends and memories, and the coaches are awesome.”

Wise said she feels prepared to be a student-athlete at the Division II level.

“I just hope it’s not too hard mentally. I’m excited to go down, but I’m really trying to take in all my moments I have left. I need to really focus on my mental game and being able to stay strong regardless of what’s happening. I feel pretty confident about the academics.”

One of the things Wise is going to miss the most are her teammates.

“I love the feeling of being able to represent the community,” she said while adding “honestly, the little things like Riley Hilling and I always took our coaches’ phone and took pictures and videos. It’s really exciting. I finally made a decision and I’ve gone through with something I’ve wanted for so long.”

Although a new beginning is about to start for Wise, she’s not likely to forget the awful experience of the COVID-19 campaign.

“It probably is always going to irritate me a little bit,” said the Big Red.

