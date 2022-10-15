Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national Champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss Coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On Episode No. 1,800 (Oct. 14, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about some significant recruiting storylines that could play out in coming days as well as a preview of UGA’s game Saturday vs. Vanderbilt.

Georgia football podcast: Big recruiting questions soon to be answered for UGA

Beginning of the show: Another home game Saturday provides an opportunity for Georgia to once again host top recruits, and the Bulldogs are expected to take full advantage of the opportunity. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show and address some possible commits who could be headed UGA’s way in the near future.

Five-minute mark: I explain why No. 1-ranked Georgia will be in the unfamiliar position Saturday of playing a game off the radar with much of the country’s attention fixated on the Alabama-Tennessee matchup.