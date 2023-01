BIG RAPIDS — The 2023 Big Rapids Festival of the Arts will soon turn what is typically the gloomiest month of the year into one filled with fun and creativity.

Featuring demos, public art, musical events and workshops, the festival is a community effort.

Starting with an opening reception Feb. 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, there will be a speaker and a preview of the public art to be installed for the festival.

The Simonds Building, the large building on Baldwin Street by the Muskegon River, has 73 windows, all of which will be replaced with painted panels by a glass artist.

“We’re pretty excited to be able to do a piece of public art this year. We try to do it every year,” Artworks curator Roxanne Cullen said.

In addition to public art, there will be a number of artists in the Painted Turtle Gift Shop and Artworks Gallery demonstrating their art form during designated workshop times, including the Old Jail Quilters in the basement of Artworks.

“So many people come together to celebrate, and there’s a real sense that the festival helps us get through winter,” Cullen said.

There will also be a floral design workshop by Bob Patterson of Patterson Flowers, and chefs from restaurants in the area doing demos of their culinary arts.

“We’ve got lots of different genres, all in different places, and there’s registration for some of the workshops because we need to know the number of materials to get. For the pre-registration, it’ll say right in the booklet how to do it,” Cullen said.

Pre-registration for these events will go online at the same time as the booklets become available at city hall, Artworks and the library.

Cullen said another of her favorite things about the festival is that it urges so many people to do things they wouldn’t normally try, and this fills time in the typically drawn-out winter months.

“People try new things and go out of their comfort zone because it’s there, it’s winter, we want to not be locked up in our house all the time,” she said.

There will also be an Anishinaabe exhibit featuring prominent figures from indigenous groups at Artworks, according to Cullen.

“Any cancellations will be posted on the website if there’s a Storm or something. That will also be on Facebook,” she said.

Learn more about the 2023 Festival of the Arts at www.brfota.org.