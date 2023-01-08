Big night from Myah Selland helps SDSU Women’s basketball roll over UND – Mitchell Republic

BROOKINGS, SD – Led by a career night from Myah Selland and standout performances from all three seniors, the South Dakota State Women’s basketball team won 105-72 over North Dakota on Saturday afternoon at Frost Arena.

Selland matched her career high of 30 points on 10-for-12 shooting with seven 3-pointers for South Dakota State. She reached 1,900 career points in the win and now ranks second in South Dakota State history for career scoring. Selland also tallied four rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block for the Jacks.

Paiton Burckhard also had a big night, going 8-for-10 for 19 points to go with five rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Burckhard surpassed 750 career rebounds in the contest. Dru Gylten tallied 12 points, six assists and four boards.

The Jackrabbits move to 13-5 on the season and remain unbeaten in Summit League action (6-0). North Dakota is 9-6 this season and 2-3 in the conference.

As a team, SDSU shot 60 percent from the floor, its best showing of the season, and knocked down 15 3-pointers, the most in a single game since the 2015-16 season. The Jacks also tallied 26 of 35 made field goals.

The Jacks raced out to a double-digit lead in the opening minutes for the second straight game. SDSU started the contest with a 10-0 run capped by a Haleigh Timmer and-one bucket and forced a UND timeout after a Gylten 3-pointer to make it 13-2.

Selland and Burckhard accounted for 20 of SDSU’s first 30 points as the Jacks led 30-22 after 10 minutes. An 11-2 run to start the second period pushed SDSU’s lead to 17, then a 9-2 stretch going into Halftime made it a 21-point game.

Timmer chipped in 15 points, five assists and three rebounds for the Jacks.

SDSU finished with a 38-25 advantage in rebounding and a 9-0 edge in blocked shots.

Kacie Borowicz led the Fighting Hawks with 15 points and five assists. UND was 41 percent from the field with eight 3-point baskets.

SDSU hosts in-state rival South Dakota next Saturday afternoon at Frost Arena.