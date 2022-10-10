Big Name Researchers May Get Special Treatment, Limiting New Science

October 10, 2022 – Are there “cool kids” in science? Yes, there are – and that may be limiting up-and-comers from getting new research out into the world.

“Researchers who have a good reputation, are from very prominent universities, and are from the US probably have a higher chance of getting their work into a good journal than does someone whose work is equally good but is a young PhD from an obscure university or country,” says Juergen Huber, PhDof the University of Innsbruck, in Austria.

There’s a reason for that, says Huber, and it’s called status bias – our tendency to favor the work of someone we know. It’s a bit like the popular kid at school getting picked first for kickball. We go with who we recognize, respect, or want to be liked by.

A new studyco-authored by Huber, reveals how this status bias can impact peer review, an important part of scientific publishing.

“[Expert reviewers] read the paper and decide if it is scientifically significant enough to be published in a journal,” says Sabiou Inoua, PhD, another co-author of the study.