“Big Mistake of Many UFC Fighters”: Resurfaced Bruce Lee Message Leaves Martial Arts Community Divided

There is no doubt that martial arts as a sport demands great dedication and perseverance. An iconic Legend like Bruce Lee also worked hard on himself to become the martial art Idol for many across the world. However, with time, the beliefs around martial art have changed. People have adapted to new martial art training methods. Recently, a resurfaced image of Bruce Lee left the martial arts community divided on building strength in the body.

Bruce Lee was a well-versed martial art prodigy. He knew the art form to the core and his deep knowledge also gave him the confidence to establish his own martial art form, Jeet Kune Do. Lee’s belief in strength was mentioned in his resurfaced image. However, the modern MMA Fighters community may not agree with it.

Fans reacted to Bruce Lee’s strength belief

Martial artists train every part of their body to fight back ferociously. Moreover, a major part of their strength comes from their abdominal area. Therefore, it is important to strengthen the abdomen.

In Bruce Lee’s recently resurfaced image, his idea is abdominal strength read, “My strength comes from the abdomen. It is the center of Gravity and the source of true power. Bruce Lee… “

Agreeing with Bruce Lee, fans commented on his support. Moreover, many also stated that modern MMA Fighters today do not concentrate on abdominal strength. Take a look:

“Of course, the strength of fighters comes from mainly the abdominal muscles. Yes, he’s right”

“So true.. so many train arms.. legs.. but never really work core!!”

A few fans wrote about Lee’s MMA expertise and about the Mistakes that MMA Fighters make today:

“Bruce Lee was, is, and will always be a most scientific MMA fighter!”

Another fan wrote, “Big mistake of many UFC Fighters spend time for practice, but they don’t spend time for muscle and strength”

Others Stressed the fact that strengthening the abdominal area was very important, “Stomach and hips. Then everything else”

“Is it just me, or does it look like the face of a lion shaped in his abdomen? Bruce the Master ..⚘️”

Indeed the techniques used by modern MMA Fighters are quite different from Lee’s beliefs.

Bruce Lee’s intimidating muscle-relaxing technique

Lee’s passion for martial art was intensely dedicated. Despite becoming a global star, Lee never skipped his training sessions. He was quite strict with his muscle training regime. Moreover, Lee would tend to ignore his muscle strains. But he couldn’t do that for a long time. They had to find a solution for the strains.

So, Lee began using an electrical muscle Stimulator machine on the recommendation of his karate acquaintance, Mike Stone. It gave Bruce Lee minor electric shocks that would increase the “Pulse and repetitionof the muscles. He was so relieved by the machine that he used it for the rest of his life.

Do you think modern MMA Fighters should follow in Lee’s footsteps?