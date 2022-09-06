Big Kat Bryant lands a new NFL roster spot

Former Auburn standout Big Kat Bryant returned to the NFL on Monday when the Miami Dolphins signed him for their practice squad.

Bryant had been with Dallas for four months until the Cowboys waived the undrafted rookie on Tuesday.

The defensive lineman played in all three of Dallas’ preseason games, getting on the field for 79 defensive snaps and 36 special-teams plays. They recorded two tackles, including a sack, and knocked down two passes.

Practice-squad members do everything that active-roster players do except play in the games. However, a practice-squad member can be elevated to play in three regular-season games. If a player is elevated for a fourth time, he must be signed to the active roster.

Bryant played in 49 games at Auburn from 2017 through 2020, then joined former Tigers Coach Gus Malzahn at Central Florida for the 2021 season. At UCF, Bryant led the team with six sacks and earned All-AAC recognition last year.

While Bryant returned to the NFL on Monday, another player with Alabama football roots lost his roster spot. The Cincinnati Bengals waived cornerback Allan George, who played at Andalusia High School.

George made the 53-player regular-season roster as an undrafted rookie from Vanderbilt. But the Bengals needed his roster spot on Monday for Jessie Bates

When Bates finally accepted the franchise tender that Cincinnati used to keep him from becoming a free agent this offseason, he went on the exempt/commissioner permission list. That exemption ended on Monday.

The Bengals already have opened a space to re-sign George for the practice squad if he clears waivers. Cincinnati released tight end Thaddeus Moss from the practice squad on Monday.

