Big Horns fall in Divisional Volleyball Tournament

By Jack Reaney STAFF WRITER

The Lone Peak Big Horns lost both their matches in the double-elimination Divisional tournament from Nov. 3-5 at Manhattan Christian High School.

Senior outside hitter Maddie Cone suffered an ankle injury during the district tournament the week before, and young players shifted into an alternate lineup to fill her prominent role. Lone Peak lost to Drummond High School, 3-0, and Superior High School, 3-1, finishing their season.

Head Coach Bailey Dowd said that sophomore Claire Hoadley and freshman Stella Haas handled the pressure of their increased roles well, and she’s excited to see how they develop over the offseason.

Junior middle Blocker Ella Meredith had a season high number of Kills in both games, and Coach Dowd called her performance “outstanding.”

Coach Dowd emailed a statement to EBS in summary of the Big Horns’ season:

“I couldn’t be prouder of this team. From day one of preseason through the end of Playoffs we had consistent hard work and learning. We continued to get better with each practice and game,” Dowd wrote.

“The girls played their best volleyball in the district tournament where every player was successful in their individual roles and played great as a team. We’re sad to say Goodbye to four great seniors.”

Those Seniors are setter Emily Graham, defensive specialist Haley Houghteling who missed most of the season due to injury, outside hitter Maddie Cone and libero Jessie Bough.

“Maddie and Jess served as Captains the last two years and their leadership has been critical to the team’s success. We are excited for the future of the program and the young talent coming up within it. I’d like to thank the parents and my fellow coaches for making the season possible,” Dowd wrote.