Big goals for Kansas Women’s basketball Coach Brandon Schneider

There’s always a level of excitement surrounding a night like Friday’s, as the Kansas Women’s basketball team was Featured during Late Night in the Phog.

The season’s quickly approaching, with a Nov. 9 home opener against Jacksonville about three and a half weeks away. There’s anticipation for what newcomers are capable of providing and excitement over how much better Returners have been able to get during the offseason. Head Coach Brandon Schneider leaned into that as he spoke to the crowd inside Allen Fieldhouse.

When the season’s over, everyone will be able to look back to that moment and be able to judge how the Jayhawks fared during the 2022-23 campaign and compare it to Schneider’s declaration Friday night. He wasn’t shy about what he thinks his Squad is capable of.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button