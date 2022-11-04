Big Gigantic to Headline Par-Tee Tour Golf Festival in Arizona

It is Nov. 12, the live instrument electronic, hip hop, and jazz duo Big Gigantic will perform a special DJ set at the Par-Tee Tour Golf Festival in Mesa, Ariz. During the event, the Boulder, Colo., musicians will be joined by openers Jayceeoh, Durfy, and additional surprise guests.

The upcoming event is set to take place at Dobson Ranch Golf Course in stunning Mesa, Ariz., where the driving range will be transformed into an idle spot to take in the music and experience all that the Par-Tee Tour Golf Festival has to offer.

The events all day Collision of creative expression will be fueled by a pack of Phoenix-based visual artists, including Wolfdog, Shaggy, Ashley Macius, Nyla Lee, MDMN, JUST and more. Par-Tee will also be Hosted by long-drive professional Wes Patterson and Jacob Golliday- known as the Jesus of Golf.

Activities and programming for the event have been designed to accommodate all skill levels and will begin with a scramble golf tournament where teams of four players compete for cash prizes, followed by a long drive, straightest drive, closest to the pin and more fun fueled competitions .

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased in various packages by following this link.