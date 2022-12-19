Big game from Lacey Sprakel helps Dakota Wesleyan Women’s basketball roll past Presentation College – Mitchell Republic

MITCHELL — Lacey Sprakel’s career game helped spur No. 21 Dakota Wesleyan Women’s basketball Sunday.

Sprakel notched a career-high 23 points on 9-for-10 shooting off the bench and chipped in seven rebounds as the Tigers downed Presentation College 72-35 at the Corn Palace.

The Tigers started hot, doubling up the Saints in the first quarter 20-10, but it was a 20-6 second frame that helped push DWU (8-3) to a big lead at the break. DWU outscored Presentation 32-19 in the second half to seal the win and move to 18-0 all-time against the Saints.

On top of Sprakel, who poured in 10 of her 23 points in the second quarter, Jada Campbell added 17 points and six rebounds, and was the only other Tiger in double figures. Morgan Edelman pulled down eight rebounds and pitched in four assists. Matti Reiner and Isabel Ihnen also had four assists, and Ihnen also tacked on three steals.

The Tigers shot 40.6% as a team, holding the Saints to 28.8% from the field. They also outrebounded Presentation 50-31 and assisted on 19 of their 28 made field goals.

The Tigers dominated in the paint, too, outscoring the Saints 50-20 in the paint and collecting 12 second-chance points, while surrendering none. DWU also forced 23 turnovers and cashed in for 21 points on those turnovers.

Presentation (1-10) was led in scoring by Nek Newell, who put up 16 points on 8-of-15 shooting, and the Saints shot 1-for-8 from 3-point range as a team. She was the only player in double figures for Presentation, and Kanae Carman led the Saints’ bench in scoring with seven points on 2-for-4 shooting.

DWU will be back in action on Friday, Dec. 30 at Antelope Valley in Lancaster, California.