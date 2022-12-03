Big Fourth Quarter Pushes Temple Past Women’s Basketball.

Next Game: at Houston 12/7/2022 | 8:00 P.M December 07 (Wed) / 8:00 PM at Houston History

Philadelphia, Pa. — Laycee Drake (Hancock, NY) scored a career-high 12 points, but host Temple outscored the UMBC Women’s Basketball team 22-7 in the fourth quarter to escape with a 68-53 win on Saturday afternoon.

Drake also dished out a career-best five assists and added five rebounds, two steals and a block.

Ashia McCalla (Greenbelt, Md.) was the only other Retriever to reach double figures, tallying 10 points on the day.

How It Happened

The game started off back-and-forth, but a late fast break layup by Kiara Bell (Santa Rosa, Calif) gave UMBC (2-5) an 18-17 lead after one quarter.

The Retrievers scored the first four points of the second quarter, but Temple (3-5) responded with nine straight to take a 26-22 lead.

This time UMBC answered with a big run, scoring the next seven points to go up 29-26.

The teams would trade baskets from there, as the Owls hit a free throw with 0.8 seconds left to take a 32-31 lead into the half

The lead would again change hands multiple times throughout the third, but a pair of Scoop Smith (Pemberton Township, NJ) free throws with 34 seconds left in the quarter gave UMBC its final lead of the game at 44-43.

free throws with 34 seconds left in the quarter gave UMBC its final lead of the game at 44-43.

beat the buzzer with a driving layup to tie the game at 46 heading into the final frame

Temple responded with five points in the next 43 seconds to push the lead to a game-high eight points, 57-49

Dixon made another layup to slice the deficit to 57-51 with 4:22 left, but that would be the last basket the Retrievers would make as the Owls ended the game on an 11-1 run

UMBC heads to Texas to face Houston on Wednesday night.