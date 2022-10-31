Big Foot boys basketball looks to build off last season’s success following Sectional final appearance in 2022

Big Foot head boys basketball Coach Hunter Price knew last season was going to be special. Following a Regional Championship and a Sectional final appearance, he now finds himself in his fourth year as head coach and looking to piggyback off the great year.

“I thought last season was everything we worked for,” he said. “I had conversations last year before the season with Gus (Gus Foster) about winning conference and winning a regional. Obviously, we didn’t win conference (Rock Valley), which was a bummer for us, but we knew how good we were. We made it to the Sectional final and that was a little past what we expected. Hopefully we can build off that.”

Building off that is something Price is very confident his team will do, but they replace seven players, including Foster, the all-time leading scorer in Big Foot High School basketball history with over 1,700 points. Foster now plays college basketball at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

“Whenever you lose a Gus Foster (6’3), Alex Schmitz (6’2) and Tyler Wilson (6’4) you lose a lot of heart, size, basketball skill and just parts of our family that were ingrained in this program,” Price said. “It’s going to be hard to fill that void of toughness, both mentally and physically. We are going to have to address that early on because Sheer toughness is something we’re going to lack due to just being new to the game, but also just our size.”

Price expects to have five or six players back from last season, but he feels there are at least eight to 10 guys who will be able to fill a role on the team and play. He admits that came as a pleasant surprise to him over the summer.

“I think Hudson Torrez will be one of the best players in our area,” he said. “We’ve got (senior guard) Eli Gerdes coming back who started last year and we’ve got our sixth man (senior forward) Evan Penniman coming back. We have a couple guys whether it’s a freshman or just football players who are new to basketball that I think will make an impact this year.”

Torrez, the starting point guard, averaged 9.9 points per game and 3.9 assists per game in his sophomore season. Now in his junior year, Price has already seen him take a leadership role over the summer and he expects even bigger things from Torrez, who he called “incredibly fast.”

“He (Torrez) is a lead by example type of guy,” Price said. “He’s in the gym shooting all the time and working on his game, which is awesome. As far as his impact on the game goes, he always makes the other team have to be ready right away because he’s so quick.”

Torrez, a three-sport athlete (soccer, basketball, track and field) was the leading scorer for the Big Foot/Williams Bay soccer team this past season with 24 goals.

Gerdes averaged 5.4 points per game and was second on the team in three-point makes with 36. Penniman averaged 4.9 points per game in just 21 games played last season.

Despite all the success last season on the basketball court for Big Foot, Price acknowledged it was not because of their shooting. For this year’s team, however, shooting will be a focal point.

“This will be the best shooting team I have ever had and it’s not particularly close,” he said. “All eight to 10 guys who will play every night are shooters. Our identity is going to change and it’s going to be fun and exciting to see a whole new brand of basketball out there. We’ll see how they adjust, but I think the volume of shooting is going to be way different than anything we have seen before.”

Price is confident that his team’s shooting ability can lead them back to another successful postseason run.

“The goal remains the same. It’s going to be to win the conference and make another run in the playoffs,” he said. “There’s no reason not to have those goals anymore. We shed that stigma last year that Big Foot basketball was here just to have fun and whatever happens, happens. The goal always has to be the same now of advancing in the playoffs.”

Big Foot opens the season with two consecutive road games at Oregon on Nov. 26 and Nov. 29 at Evansville before coming home to play Edgerton Dec. 2.