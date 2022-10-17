BIG EAST Women’s Basketball Inks Extension with Mohegan Sun Arena

NEW YORK – The BIG EAST Conference has announced a three-year extension with Mohegan Sun Arena, which serves as host of the BIG EAST Women’s Basketball Tournament presented by JEEP. The Conference is Entering the third year of its current three-year deal and the extension guarantees the event will remain in Uncasville, Conn., through 2026.

“Over the last two years, Mohegan Sun Arena has proven to be a tremendous home for the BIG EAST Women’s Basketball Tournament,” said BIG EAST Commissioner Val Ackerman. “The facility and amenities are world class, and the unmatched support for Women’s basketball in Connecticut has created an exciting atmosphere for our coaches, student-athletes and fans. We look forward to returning to Uncasville this March and for many years to come.”

The 2023 BIG EAST Women’s Basketball Tournament is slated for March 3-6. Last season’s conference postseason saw its highest attendance since 2013; the tournament’s attendance average ranked fourth among Division I conferences which host separate men’s and women’s events.

“We are incredibly excited to announce the extension of our partnership with the BIG EAST Conference,” remarked Connecticut Sun President, Jen Rizzotti. “Hosting one of the best Women’s basketball conference tournaments in the country here at Mohegan Sun Arena is a terrific opportunity to celebrate the Talented young women that compete in the BIG EAST conference and showcase high level basketball in an electric environment. The fans in Connecticut have showed decades-long commitment to Women’s basketball with their support of both the UConn Huskies and the Connecticut Sun. We look forward to welcoming them and all fans of the BIG EAST back to Mohegan Sun to enjoy all that we have to offer.”

The BIG EAST is coming off a successful 2021-22 season which saw four teams earn NCAA Tournament berths. The Conference had multiple teams advance to the Elite Eight as Creighton made its first appearance in program history, and Connecticut advanced to its 14th consecutive Final Four. The Huskies also played in their 12th national title game.

Mohegan Sun Arena is a 10,000-seat venue located in southeastern Connecticut which features year-round entertainment, hosting the likes of Billy Joel, Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Jay Z, Keith Urban, Bon Jovi and Kenny Chesney in addition to Championship boxing and MMA, top-touring stand-up comedy, WWE, NCAA Division I and professional basketball. Mohegan Sun has been the home of the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun since 2003.