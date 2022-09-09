BIG EAST Schedule Announced for Men’s Basketball

CHICAGO – The BIG EAST announced the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule on Friday morning and DePaul will begin the conference campaign on Dec. 7 at St. John’s.

After seven non-conference matchups in November and a meeting with Loyola Chicago in early December, the Blue Demons will travel to Queens for a visit with the Red Storm to kick off league play.

Following a pair of non-conference contests, DePaul will resume BIG EAST action with a trip to Creighton and CHI Health Center Omaha on Christmas Day. The Dec. 25 Matchup on FOX will mark just the second time in program history the Blue Demons have played on the Christmas holiday.

DePaul’s BIG EAST home opener is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 29 when Georgetown visits Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demons will kick off the new year at home when Providence travels to the South Loop on Jan. 1.

Coach Tony Stubblefield and his Squad will hit the road to Hinkle Fieldhouse to face Butler on Jan. 4 before returning to Wintrust Arena for three-consecutive home games including Villanova (Jan. 10), Seton Hall (Jan. 14) and Xavier (Jan. 18).

The latter stages of Janaury will take the Blue Demons on an East Coast swing with games at Providence on Jan. 21 and at Georgetown on Jan. 24 before closing out the month against Connecticut on Jan. 31 at Wintrust Arena.

A six-game February slate features four road games and a pair of matchups at home. DePaul will visit Seton Hall (Feb. 5) and Villanova (Feb. 8) followed by a Feb. 14 meeting with St. John’s at Wintrust Arena. February 18 will see the Blue Demons make a return trip to Xavier before welcoming Butler to Chicago on Feb. 22. The penultimate Saturday of the season will see Marquette and DePaul battle it out at Fiserv Forum on Feb. 25.

The Blue Demons travel to Connecticut on March 1 while the regular season finale is slated for Saturday, March 4 against Creighton at Wintrust Arena with FOX/FS1 carrying the coverage.

The 2023 BIG EAST Tournament Returns to Madison Square Garden, March 8-11, with coverage on FS1 and FOX.

DePaul will kick off the 2022-23 season on Nov. 7 vs. Loyola with FOX Sports providing live look-in on the opening night of the college basketball season. The BIG EAST Opening Night Tip-Off will include live look-ins on FS1 of eight non-conference contests. Full game coverage will be available on the Fox Sports App.

The Blue Demons previously announced non-conference schedule features Western Illinois (Nov. 11), Minnesota (Nov. 14), Texas A&M (Nov. 25), Samford (Nov. 30), Loyola Chicago (Dec. 3), UTEP ( Dec. 10), Duquesne (Dec. 14) and Northwestern (Dec. 17) along with matchups against Santa Clara and UCF/Oklahoma State in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship the weekend before Thanksgiving.

All tip-off times and television designations are subject to change. Remaining times and broadcast coverage will be announced in the coming weeks.

Commit to the Blue Demons and Coach Stubbs by making the biggest impact and purchasing season tickets! Season ticket packages start at $175 and include your seat to all 15 regular season games and one exhibition game. Ticket holders also have the option to purchase a season parking pass at a preferred rate. Purchase Season Ticket Packages Here.

B. Coleman Aviation Courtside Seats – $3,005 (Row A) or $2,470 (Row B)

Premium Club Seating – $2,130 (Club 1) or $1,905 (Club 2)

Lower-Level Prime – $675

Lower-Level Sideline – $505

Lower-Level Baseline – $340

200-Level Sideline – $240

200-Level Endzone – $175

NEW Mobile Pass – $129

The Mobile Pass is a brand new ticket offering that allows you to experience Wintrust Arena from different seat locations throughout the season. The pass guarantees you a ticket to each home game at a more affordable rate than a traditional season ticket. Mobile tickets are delivered to your ticket account 24-48 hours prior to game time. Reserve your Mobile Pass Here

