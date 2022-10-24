Big East men’s basketball’s three CT products are young, talented
The UConn men’s basketball team’s return to the Big East a few years ago figured to accomplish several things, not the least of which the likelihood of more Connecticut products electing to play in the conference.
In 2019-20, the season before the Huskies returned to the Big East, the league featured three Nutmeg State products, all significant players. Xavier’s Tyrique Jones (Bloomfield) was a second-team All-Big East pick who led the league in rebounding (11.1 rpg). Seton Hall’s Quincy McKnight (Bridgeport) was a Big East Honorable mention pick and one of the league’s top defensive players, and St. John’s Mustapha Heron (Waterbury) averaged 13.8 ppg and likely would have been similarly honored had an injury not curtailed his season.