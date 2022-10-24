Big East men’s basketball’s three CT products are young, talented

The UConn men’s basketball team’s return to the Big East a few years ago figured to accomplish several things, not the least of which the likelihood of more Connecticut products electing to play in the conference.

In 2019-20, the season before the Huskies returned to the Big East, the league featured three Nutmeg State products, all significant players. Xavier’s Tyrique Jones (Bloomfield) was a second-team All-Big East pick who led the league in rebounding (11.1 rpg). Seton Hall’s Quincy McKnight (Bridgeport) was a Big East Honorable mention pick and one of the league’s top defensive players, and St. John’s Mustapha Heron (Waterbury) averaged 13.8 ppg and likely would have been similarly honored had an injury not curtailed his season.

In UConn’s return to the league the following season, not a single Connecticut-bred Scholarship player dotted any of the 11 rosters. Last season, there was just one: Stamford’s Aaron Wheeler, who transferred from Purdue to St. John’s for his final season of Eligibility and was recently the No. 3 overall pick in the NBA G League draft.

In 2022-23, there will again be three Connecticut natives in the Big East: UConn’s Donovan Clingan (Bristol), Xavier’s Desmond Claude (New Haven) and Georgetown’s Primo Spears (Hartford). All could play significant roles for their respective teams, and since two are freshmen and one a sophomore, they could be doing so for a while.

“Connecticut is always hated on, no-talent and stuff,” Clingan noted. “Hey, we’ve got three kids playing in the Big East this year. That’s something big and something to look forward to.”

Add a few Talented local prep players being heavily courted by Big East schools, including Windsor’s Tyler Betsey (the Huskies love him), and the league could be chock full o’ Nutmeggers for years to come.

Here’s a look at Connecticut’s three Big East Scholarship players this season:

Donovan Clingan, UConn, 7-foot-2 C, Fr., Bristol

The Bristol Central product arrives in Storrs with as much fanfare as any freshman in recent years, thanks to his pedigree (No. 52 Recruit in the nation, per 247Sports.com), his emotional personal story, local ties and, of course, his Massive size.

“He’s a giant,” said Coach Dan Hurley. “They love to play. What scares you about 7-footers is that they only play because they’re tall. He doesn’t play because he’s taller than everybody else, he plays because he’s found a love for the game. He loves to build his life around basketball, so he shows up with an energy and life every day. I mean, this guy is alive.”

Clingan will likely start as Adama Sanogo’s backup, but could find himself sharing the floor with the 6-9 preseason Big East player of the year at times, in an effort to get Sanogo at the high post to be able to drive Defenders or pop the occasional mid-range jumper (or 3-pointer).

“He’s got unbelievable hands, feet and offensive skills,” Hurley said of Clingan, who had shed about 40 pounds since the end of his high school season in March. “And he’s gotten himself in great shape, he’s moving well. He’s going to have a big impact on the season for us.”

Clingan will also provide an important match-up for Sanogo in practice, since Sanogo will muscle up against several top-notch, 7-foot centers this season.

“I don’t think there’s a program in the country that has as good of a center situation as we do,” Hurley added.

Desmond Claude, Xavier, 6-foot-5 G, Fr., New Haven

With the graduation of seemingly ageless Paul Scruggs last spring, Xavier’s starting point guard spot has evolved into a battle between Claude, the former Hillhouse, St. Thomas More and Putnam Science Academy standout, and UTEP transfer Souley Boum, who averaged 19.8 ppg last season for the Miners.

Sean Miller, back as Xavier’s head coach after leaving Arizona in Disgrace a couple of years ago, said he hasn’t made any decisions on a starting lineup yet. But Claude is certainly in the mix.

“I’ve been really impressed with Dez from this perspective: He’s incredibly coachable,” Miller said. “Usually, when they get to your program as a Talented high school player, there’s an adjustment. That adjustment, a lot of times, is being able to play and practice hard every day. Dez has been well-coached at Putnam and the schools he’s been at. His work ethic, his consistency, on a daily basis, he doesn’t feel like a freshman.”

Claude was recruited to Xavier by Travis Steele, who was fired last March before Claude signed a national letter of intent.

“We had the opportunity to recruit him and his family,” Miller said. “We’re certainly thrilled that he made the decision to stay with us.”

Amir “Primo” Spears, Georgetown, 6-foot-3 G, Soph., Hartford

After leading Duquesne in scoring last season as a freshman (12.7 ppg), Spears transferred to the Hoyas, whose backcourt was decimated by a mass exodus of players after going winless in Big East play last season.

Spears, who also led Duquesne in assists last season (3.0) and poured in 30 points against Rhode Island in an A-10 tournament game, will have plenty of competition for playing time. Dante Harris is the team’s top returning scorer, and Georgetown has also brought in Talented transfer guards Brandon Murray and Jay Heath, as well as top-notch Recruit Denver Anglin.

But there could certainly be a role for Spears, a high-scoring guard with plenty of moxie.

(Don’t forget the walk-ons!)

Connecticut has been represented in the Big East the past four seasons by Zak Swetye, a Darien product and walk-on at Xavier. The past two seasons he was joined by Andrew Hurley, the coach’s son. Hurley is back this season along with Andre Johnson Jr., who hails from Bristol (just around the corner from Clingan) and played at South Kent Prep the past two seasons under former UConn Assistant Raphael Chillious.