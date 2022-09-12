BIG EAST Conference Releases 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Schedule

PROVIDENCE, RI – The BIG EAST Conference released its 2022-23 Women’s basketball schedule today [Sept. 12]. The Providence College Women’s basketball team will play four of its first five league games on the road and will tip-off the conference slate on Friday, Dec. 2 against UConn at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Conn. The match-up will be televised on SNY.

Providence will host Villanova on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Alumni Hall before hitting the road for three-straight games against St. John’s (Dec. 18), DePaul (Dec. 28) and Creighton (Jan. 4). Providence’s Showdown at St. John’s will be nationally televised on FS1.

The Friars will return to Alumni Hall for a pair of games against Seton Hall on Sunday, Jan. 8 and Xavier on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The Friars’ match-up against the Musketeers will serve as the program’s annual Project Providence event, which welcomes local elementary and middle schools to attend the game and participate in educational programming.

Providence will travel to Milwaukee, Wis. is Jan. 14 to face Marquette at the Al McGuire Center and will remain on the road to play Butler on Jan. 18 at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Six of the next eight conference games will be played at home in Alumni Hall, including Georgetown (Saturday, Jan. 21), Creighton (Tuesday, Jan. 24), Connecticut (Wednesday, Feb. 1), Butler (Saturday, Feb. 11), Marquette (Wednesday, Feb. 15) and DePaul (Saturday, Feb. 18). The only road games during that eight-game stretch are scheduled to be played at Xavier on Jan. 28 and Seton Hall on Feb. 4.

The Friars hit the road for the final time during the regular-season conference schedule to face Georgetown on Feb. 21 at McDonough Arena and Villanova on Feb. 24 at Finneran Pavilion.

Providence will host St. John’s in the 2022-23 regular-season finale on Monday, Feb. 27 at Alumni Hall.

All games, with the exceptions of those scheduled to be televised on FS1 and SNY, will be broadcast live on the BIG EAST Digital Network via FloSports. To purchase a discounted subscription, please use the following link: FloSports Discounted Subscription

The Friars’ non-conference schedule was previously released on Sept. 1. To view the entire 2022-23 schedule, click on the following link: 2022-23 Providence College Women’s Basketball Schedule

To purchase tickets, CLICK HERE

* all dates and times are subject to change / times listed on the schedule are EASTERN

