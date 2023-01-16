Big East College Basketball Schedule: Week 11

Who’s ready for another week of Big East basketball?

We’re bringing this to you bright and early on Monday because we’ve got an 11am Central Time start on FS1 thanks to Dr. Martin Luther King Day. The less said about the game that they chose to honor Dr. King, the better. In any case, the Associated Press poll rankings you’re seeing below are from last week’s AP poll. We’ll update as soon as we can after the new poll comes out mid-day on Monday.

Tuesday, January 17: #4 Connecticut Huskies at RV Seton Hall Pirates (6pm Central, SNY) — Seton Hall comes in at 6-2 in the league, which has them in third place right now…. but they’re also coming off a 22 point loss at Creighton back on the 11th. UConn is UConn-ing their way through the league as you would expect, and they just got Azzi Fudd back in the lineup late last week. That’s not a great thing for the Pirates who could really use a big time win right now, but with this one in South Orange, it’s a big chance for them.

Wednesday, January 18: #6 Connecticut Huskies at Seton Hall Pirates (5:30pm Central, FS1) — UConn is coming off a stretch where they lost three of the four games they played against the other top four teams in the league. Seton Hall is 4-4 in the league, with all four losses coming against teams in the top five in the league and three of them were on the road. This one is at The Rock, and if the Pirates want to have any chance at thinking about thinking about an NCAA tournament bid, they have to take advantage of the Huskies on a skid and in their building.

Wednesday, January 18: #19 Providence Friars at #25 Marquette Golden Eagles (8 p.m. Central, CBS Sports Network) — You’ve got the Milwaukee end of a double overtime thriller in Providence back in late December, so that’s worth throwing some eyeballs at. Oh, and there’s that whole 6-1, 6-2 half game difference between 2nd and 3rd place in the Big East standings thing, too. Providence is coming off their first loss of league play on Saturday, while MU beat UConn last week but got nicked by Xavier on Sunday.

Friday, January 20: #25 Villanova Wildcats at RV Creighton Bluejays (8pm Central, FS1) — We’ve got a late tip on FS1 here, so that’s big and cool for both of these squads. The Bluejays have posted three straight blowout wins coming into the week as they bounce back from their bad home loss to Providence. They’ll have to visit Butler earlier in the week before getting to this one, so we’ll see if they get in position to truly take advantage of the game against a ranked team. This is a rematch of Villanova’s only loss in league play so far, and that was a 21 point win at the Finn for the Bluejays. Can Maddy Siegrist and friends return the favor in Omaha?

Saturday, January 21: #25 Marquette Golden Eagles at Seton Hall Pirates (3pm Central, CBS Sports Network) — Take everything we said a minute ago about the earlier games in the week for both of these teams on the men’s side of the league, figure out what it means for both teams if they win or lose, and then project that forward for this one, which is SHU’s second game at home this week.

Here’s the full men’s basketball schedule for the week!

Big East MBB Schedule: Week 11 Date Game Time (CT) Television Date Game Time (CT) Television Monday, January 16 Georgetown at Villanova 11:00 A.M FS1 Tuesday, January 17 Creighton at Butler 6:00 P.M FS1 Wednesday, January 18 Connecticut at Seton Hall 5:30 PM FS1 Xavier at DePaul 7:30 PM FS1 Providence at Marquette 8:00 P.M CBS Sports Network Friday, January 20 Villanova at St. John’s 6:00 P.M FS1 Saturday, January 21 Georgetown at Xavier 11:00 A.M FS1 DePaul at Providence 1:00 PM FS1 Marquette at Seton Hall 3:00 P.M CBS Sports Network Sunday, January 22 Butler at Connecticut 11:00 A.M Fox

Here’s the full Women’s basketball schedule for the week!