Big East coaches welcome Shaheen Holloway

NEW YORK – Shaheen Holloway is a new Big East basketball head coach, but his rise to Seton Hall’s helm has been closely watched by several of the coaches he’ll be competing against.

In this regard, Connecticut Coach and fellow Hall alum Dan Hurley is the foremost expert.

“I’ve known him my whole life, as a player when he was battling my dad’s (St. Anthony) teams at St. Pat’s and that whole rivalry, and he followed me in at Seton Hall and he was much more successful as a point guard there than I was,” Hurley said Tuesday at Big East Media Day. “I just have a lot of respect for his career. He starts out as an Assistant Coach at a public high school in Bloomfield Tech, and just had worked his tail off and had to earn every opportunity in coaching now to the point where now, he’s the head Coach of his alma mater in the Big East .”

There are four new head coaches in the Big East this season, including proven winners Thad Matta (Butler) and Sean Miller (Xavier), plus Kyle Neptune replacing Jay Wright at Villanova. Although each has historical ties to his current program, none is quite as beloved by his campus and community as Holloway.

Seton Hall basketball Coach Shaheen Holloway with former Hall Coach and beloved TV Analyst Bill Raftery at Big East Media Day

Count Hurley among the smitten.

“I think we mirror a lot of the way we go about our job,” he said. “We’re old-school, we set high standards for how we’re gonna practice, how our guys are gonna carry themselves on and off the court, we’re not the easiest people to play for, but I think we make our players better, we build character, and we win a lot of games.”

