Big East basketball recruiting update (Sept. 19): UConn earns fourth 2023 commit, new offers and more!

Danny Hurley and the UConn Huskies continue to tear it up on the recruiting trail.

They were hit hard by outgoing transfers and other departures during the offseason, but they appear to be making up for it and stacking up their 2023 recruiting class.

With four-star wing Jaylin Stewart (Seattle, Wash./James A. Garfield) committed to UConn, he joins fellow commits Stephen Castle (Covington, Ga./Newton), Solomon Ball (Lovettsville, Va./St. James) and Jayden Ross (Bristow, Va./St. James).

According to 247 sports, UConn is now in possession of the No. 3-ranked class, nationally, for 2023.

Villanova’s yet to get on the board for 2023, and while there’s still plenty of time, here’s a quick look at the number of commits for all Big East schools for 2023.

4: UConn, Xavier

3: Marquette

2: Butler

1: Creighton, DePaul, Georgetown, Providence, St. John’s

0: Seton Hall, Villanova

And, now, here’s a look at all the action from the recruiting trail for the Big East from this past week:

Big East commitments:

Four-star 2023 forward Jaylin Stewart (Seattle, Wash./James A. Garfield) committed to UConn.

Non-Big East commitments:

Four-star 2023 guard Elijah Gertrude (Jersey City, NJ/Hudson Catholic) committed to Virginia, also had offers from St. John’s and Seton Hall.

Three-star 2023 center Cyr Malonga (Congo/Evangel Christian School) committed to East Carolina, also had an offer from Georgetown.

Three-star 2023 guard Jordan Ross (Layton, Utah/Compass Prep) committed to Saint Mary’s, had DePaul in his final five.

Final cuts:

Four-star 2023 forward Arrinten Page (Atlanta, Ga./Wheeler) left Xavier off of his final four schools list.

New offers:

Four-star 2024 center Luke Bamgboye (United Kingdom/Bella Vista Prep) received an offer from Xavier.

Four-star 2023 guard Darius Carr (Los Angeles, Calif./St. Bernard) received an offer from St. John’s.

Four-star 2024 guard Daquan Davis (Baltimore, Md./St. John’s College HS) received an offer from Butler.

Four-star 2024 forward Isaiah Evans (Huntersville, NC/North Mecklenburg) received an offer from St. John’s.

Four-star 2024 guard Curtis Givens III (Memphis, Tenn./Montverde Academy) received an offer from Xavier.

Four-star 2024 guard Nojus Indrusaitis (Lemont, Ill./St. Rita of Cascia) received an offer from Xavier.

Four-star 2024 center Peyton Marshall (Marietta, Ga./Kell) received an offer from Georgetown.

Four-star 2024 guard Kayvaun Mulready (Worcester, Mass./Worcester Academy) received an offer from Marquette.

Other notes:

If you notice an error, have news of a new offer, please feel free to tip me off on Twitter at @erapay5. I’ll update accordingly. Shout out to Anonymous Eagle, Casual Hoya, Banners on the Parkway, Rumble in the Garden, The UConn Blogand VU Hoops. We unfortunately don’t have articles on all recruits, but we got some help in filling some blanks from our fellow Big East SB Nation sites. Some recruits have clickable names, which will take you to a relevant article regarding that player. I recommend viewing the Spreadsheet externally, since you’ll be able to use things like filters (Google Sheets has that option on the top-left, next to the print button.) and Ctrl+F (Apple+F if you’re on Mac) to help make searching for recruits easier. You’ll also have a bigger screen/window to look at the spreadsheet: Big East Offer Tracker, last updated Sept. 19, 2022. Alternatively, you may view below.

Offer Tracker:

Transfer Tracker: