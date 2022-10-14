Big East basketball preseason rankings led by Creighton, Villanova

As part of its 2022–23 men’s basketball preseason coverage, Sports Illustrated is Rolling out previews for each of the top 10 conferences. Next up is the Big East.

A conference is greater than one coach, but the Big East will be entering the 2022–23 season without one of the best. Jay Wright’s abrupt retirement marked one of four coaching changes in the conference this offseason, setting up what will be a new look for the league. Kyle Neptune, Shaheen Holloway, Thad Matta and Sean Miller enter the fray, taking the helm of teams with NCAA tournament aspirations.

