Big day for Cheshire: Boys soccer reaches Class L final; Rams swim to second in Class L

Samir Dishnica scored two goals, including the game-winner in the second half, and had an assist as No. 1 Cheshire edged No. 4 Guilford, 3-2, in the semifinals of the Class L boys soccer tournament Tuesday at Jonathan Law in Milford.

Kevi Sulollari also scored for the Rams, who beat the Grizzlies for the fourth time this season, including twice in the regular season, and once in the SCC quarterfinals. Colin Brown added an assist as Cheshire rallied from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits.

Cheshire is back in the state final for the second straight season. The Rams lost to Farmington, 3-2, in last year’s Class LL final.

Cheshire will play No. 2 Xavier, the SCC champion, (a 5-1 Winner over No. 6 Middletown) in the Class L final Saturday or Sunday at Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford.

The Rams won their only other appearance in a state final in 1988, defeating Manchester, 2-1, in Class LL.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Rams 2nd in Class L: Avery Potyrala won the 100 free (52.83) and 200 free (1:54.45), and swam on the winning 400 free relay to lead Cheshire to second place at the Class L Finals Tuesday at Cornerstone pool in West Hartford.

Natalia Gajecki won the 100 backstroke with a program record of 56.87, and was also on the winning relay with Julianna Tyler, Potyrala and Julia Barto. They won in 3:31.07. Juliana Tyler was second in the 100 fly (56.66), and Barto was second in the 100 back (56.90) and third in the 200 IM (2:04.77).

Gajecki took fourth in the 50 free (24.58). Tyler was fourth in the IM (2:07.26).

The Rams’ 200 Medley relay of Gajecki, Tyler, and Potyrala took second in 1:46.85.

Darien won the state title with 789.5 points. The Rams finished at 588.