Big D Soccer to no longer be supported and monetized by Vox Media after March 1, 2023

It has been a few days since last Friday’s news came down that our owners, or as I sometimes refer to them, our business daddy, have decided to cut us and pretty much all over MLS sites on SBN loose.

As I’m sure most of you have heard by now, Big D Soccer will no longer be supported or monetized by Vox Media starting on March 1, 2023. This was a complete shock to our team, so my apologies that it has taken me this long to put words to paper (or rather the screen) and discuss our next steps.

Yeah, it sucks. I won’t lie; the more I thought about it last Friday, the more frustrated I got with it.

But as the weekend went on and we began a new week, I have to admit; during all of these uncertain times, I became more excited for the future of Big D Soccer. While many things were great under Vox Media and SB Nation over the years, the chance to start fresh and new is always a bit intriguing.

Want to help keep Big D Soccer going? Fill out our form!



The last thing I want to do is see coverage of FC Dallas, North Texas SC and other soccer-related items go away with this news, but we do need your help in planning our future.

The hard truth is, it costs money to write about the Clubs we all love, and I know I’ve done some of this coverage at a personal expense in years past, both financially and in other forms of costs that are Harder to add up (ie, personal time away from my wife, family, friends, etc.).

All that said, we know we’re not done with Big D Soccer. We may shift to a SubStack approach and do our posts there with a Weekly newsletter. We could take our domain (if we can obtain it, that is another story for another day, I’m afraid) and make a new website. We could rebrand and do all of that. We don’t fully know yet.

I truly appreciate all the support and kindness people have shown us over the last few days on social media and through emails and texts.

Cheers,

Drew Epperley, managing editor of Big D Soccer