Big changes in 1st Steelers offseason mock draft update

The season might be over for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the work is just getting started. Pittsburgh finished 9-8 and almost made the Playoffs, but now it is time to prepare for the offseason and that means the 2023 NFL draft. We’ve updated our full seven-round mock draft with lots of changes so read on and be sure to comment below on how you grade this new update.

First round-OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

If Somehow Ohio State Offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. lasts to the No. 17 overall pick, the Steelers can’t pass him up. The top tackle in the draft, Johnson is a day-one starter at left tackle. Second round-LB Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

With the likelihood that Devin Bush and Myles Jack are both gone, inside linebacker is a much bigger need. The Steelers have two thumpers in Robert Spillane and Mark Robinson, but adding an athlete like Alabama’s Henry To’oTo’o really completes the inside linebacker depth chart. Second round-DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

Baylor’s Siaki Ika is a huge, two-down defensive tackle that absolutely eats up blockers. Getting him with the second pick in the second round is a great value and adds a huge run stuffer unique to this roster since Casey Hampton retired. Third round-CB Mekhi Garner, LSU

LSU’s Mehki Garner is a huge cornerback with a frame like a linebacker with more speed. Could be moved to safety in the NFL but for the Steelers he’s a great tweener. Fourth round—WR Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia

Virginia’s Dontayvion Wicks could be the latest mid-round wide receiver to become a star for the Steelers. Wicks has excellent length and long speed, but it’s his quickness after the catch and concentration that stand out. Seventh round—RB Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

You can’t watch Deuce Vaughn play and not wonder if he has an NFL future despite impressive college production and an impressive highlight reel. But this late in the draft, there’s almost no risk in taking a shot on the Speedy back. Seventh round—OG Matthew Bedford, Indiana

Indiana’s Matthew Bedford has a quality NFL frame and strength and has the experience to be a quality developmental prospect at guard.