Big changes coming to the Columbia arts scene

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — One Midstate city hopes a change will shine new light on a particular block and also support small businesses. Now, plans are underway for something that will surely attract attention. Some on the block say they’ve been waiting for this.

“You get the fresh aroma of Cigars every time you drive by,” said Julian Pierre-Griffin, owner of Battleground South Cigar Lounge. “This is what I call the gem of Columbia.”

When Pierre-Griffin discovered this 1885 house, he knew he could make a business out of his passions here.

“We are a full-service cigar lounge,” they said. “We have 150, 160 types of whiskeys we serve here.”

His place is on South Garden Street, the gateway to the Columbia arts district.

“New customers walk in and they say, ‘we didn’t know this was here, and we didn’t know this block existed,'” said Pierre-Griffin.

While he enjoys his place being called a Hidden treasure, he’s all for more immediate visibility.

“We believe in order to be a vibrant community, you have to have a vibrant arts scene,” said Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder.

Molder shared a plan for a streetscape project, an improvement to the gateway to the arts district which includes a reconfiguring of traffic flow for walkability, opportunities for public art, and improvements to the sidewalk.

“This is where you want people to come on a Friday or Saturday night,” said Molder. “This is where you want Festivals to be. When we draw them to Julian’s shop, we’re promoting small business.”

In fact, Pierre-Griffin was part of the original discussions to bring about this plan.

“It would mean a lot because it shows the city has some interest in making sure the businesses in the arts district actually survive,” he said. “The arts district is growing. The city of Columbia’s growing, and we’re growing right along with it. We got people moving in from out of town. We get the California influx. I ain’t goin’ nowhere! This is a place my wife and I enjoyed. This is where we are.”