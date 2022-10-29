Big Central Conference NJ football: Hunterdon Central North Brunswick

NORTH BRUNSWICK – What’s that thing about defense winning championships?

All season, North Brunswick was boosted by its defense. Friday, the offense needed to come through in a 45-31 Shootout win over upset-minded Hunterdon Central in the Central Group 5 quarterfinals.

The No. 2-seeded Raiders (8-1) will host a semifinal against No. 6 Edison, which beat third-seeded Hillsborough 10-7.

The seventh-seeded Red Devils took a 31-27 lead into the fourth quarter on Trevor Fisch’s 84-yard kickoff return with 1:02 left in the third. North Brunswick closed big for the win in a game that saw each team commit several penalties.

Frankie Garbolino scored on a 1-yard TD run and threw a screen pass to Zahmir Dawud, who broke down the left side for a 70-yard score.

Oh, and the Raiders defense also stepped up. Willie Wilson returned an interception 41 yards for the TD with 2:32 and Alani Ajigbotosho intercepted a pass in the end zone to seal the win.

Dawud rushed for touchdowns of 45 and 11 yards and added another TD on a screen pass of 21 yards. Justin Batts stripped the ball from the running back to set up the first Raiders score and the unit held when needed.

Hunterdon Central (4-6) quarterback RJ Hart connected with Trevor Fisch for 10- and 22-yard scores and a 14-yard pass to Joseph Valentino.

Hart also threw a short 37-yard pass to Fisch, who streaked up the middle for a 37-yard gain that helped set up Brian Kolody’s 29-yard field goal with just under a minute left in the first half. North Brunswick took a 20-17 lead into the intermission.

What does it mean

North Brunswick reaches the Sectional semifinal for the second season in a row, in which it beats Cherokee on the road 34-21.

Hunterdon Central had a great showing as the No. 7 seeds The Red Devils hit a four-game slide midseason against playoff teams, but finished strong with wins over Franklin and Perth Amboy to clinch the berth.

Key Plays

The teams kept going back and forth, not letting one another break it open. Take this sequence in just over 3 minutes in the second quarter.

The Raiders’ Isaiah Barnes’ sacked Hart to set up a punt from the Red Devils’ 8-yard line. Dawud then took the carry and bolted 45 yards down the right side for the touchdown with 9:22 left in the second quarter. The 2-point run failed as the Raiders led 12-0.

The fans barely had time to stop cheering when Hart threw a 53-yard pass downfield to Michael Carbo at the 15-yard line. Hunterdon Central scored on a 10-yard pass from Hart to Fisch with 8:48 left to make it 12-7.

Hunterdon Central’s Connor Lancaster’s blocked punt set up a 14-yard TD pass to Valentino that gave his team the 14-12 lead with 6:01 left in the half.

By the numbers

Frankie Garbolino threw for 317 yards (19-of-23) with three TDs and rushed for 64 yards on 11 carries and two TDs.

Dawud’s big game included 10 receptions for 199 yds and the three touchdowns, while Jack Garbolino had seven catches for 95 yds. Demba Conteh and Tamir Gladden each had a catch.

Hunterdon Central’s Hart threw for 247 yards (15-for-30) and Fisch had 11 catches for 126 yards.

They said it

Dawud said, “My teammates got a lot of heart and I knew when it was time to battle, they’re going to come and battle. … I’ll take my team against anybody. I believe in both sides of the ball.”

Nose guard Arnold Samuels is what enabled the team to pull out the win, “Dedication. Our heart. Our will to keep going no matter what. We trust each other a lot. … It call comes down to baby steps from practice to now.”

Barnes said, “I felt like the offense was very capable of doing it. They just needed a little motivation. … We realized it was playoff weekend and we really had to lock in because we had the same situation last year and we kind of lost our season last year. So that was kind of our motivation for this game and we came through.”

North Brunswick Coach Mike Cipot, “The only thing I can say is it’s playoff football. It doesn’t matter what the record is. What the seeds are – Hunterdon Central played their hearts out. We played our hearts out, we just made two extra big plays than they did. So hats off to (HC head coach) Casey (Ransone) and his staff. They did a great job coming here and almost pulling off a win. But our defense came up big at the end. At the end of the day, all the adjustments our coaching staff made at Halftime all worked. So credit all those guys.”

What’s next

North Brunswick hosts Edison, the only two Middlesex County public teams still alive in the NJSIAA football postseason.