Big Central Conference NJ football: Hillsborough wins opener

HILLSBOROUGH – The season couldn’t have started much better for Hillsborough High School’s football team.

The Defending South Group 5 Champions stopped East Brunswick on a three-and-out to open the season Thursday night, forced a short punt and went six plays to score a touchdown.

Hillsborough received contributions from a long list of players as it rolled to a 42-6 triumph. Hillsborough won its 14th straight game.

“If we’re gonna be a good team, we’re gonna be a really physical defense and today we were,” Raiders Coach Kevin Carty Jr. said.

Senior quarterback Ryan Tasetano threw touchdown passes of 20 and 62 and 3 yards. The first two were to senior tight end Shane Donoghue in the first and second quarters, respectively, and the third to Kevin Shelton in the third quarter. Sophomore Jackson Jankowicz scored on a 16-yard run with 1:03 left in the first half to give the Raiders a 21-0 lead.

BY THE NUMBERS

Hillsborough ran 43 plays for 284 yards – 143 passing and 141 rushing. The Raiders held the Bears to 43 yards of offense. Quarterback Ryan Tasetano was 7-for-8 for 143 yards. Dom Monsorno led Hillsborough with 88 yards on 11 carries.

MORE NUMBERS

Linebackers Joey Witcoski, Shayne Powell and Jon Lobelo had six tackles apiece. The Raiders had four sacks – Witcoski, Powell and Shane Donoghue.

GAME BALLS

Senior tight end/defensive end Shayne Donoghue caught three passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns and had a sack. Linebacker Joey Witcoski had four unassisted tackles and two for a loss of 17 yards.

RAIDER STREAK

The win extends the Big Central Conference’s longest active winning streak to 14 games. That’s also the second longest active streak in the state, tied with Bergen Catholic, which has won 14 in a row, including a 12-0 state championship season last year and a win in its final game of the 2020 COVID year. Only Caldwell – last year’s North Group 2 Regional Champion – has won more consecutive games: 15 and counting, with their season opener coming up Friday night at Morris Catholic.

THEY SAID IT

Kevin Carty on his team’s performance, “Everyone answered the call.”

Quarterback Ryan Tasetano, “We had some fumbles, and little mistakes, but it’s an opening game, it’s gonna happen.”

UP NEXT

Hillsborough will play at Bridgewater-Raritan Friday night in a Big Central Conference American Silver Division opener for both. BR Coach Rick Mantz, a Hillsborough grad, kicked the game-winning field goal to beat Madison Central 10-7 in the Central Group 3 title game in 1980. He then led Hillsborough to a Central Group 4 title as Coach in 2000. Hillsborough won its third Sectional title last season under Kevin Carty.