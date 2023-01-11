‘Big Cat Approved’: Golf World Validates Tiger Woods’ Latest Golf Equipment Promotion

Evolution is necessary in every industry, including the sports world. There’s a reason equipment is constantly changing and advancing. This ensures players can perform at their best. In golf too equipment like golf balls and golf clubs are always under advancement. Quite often, there are updated versions of Clubs and balls to help players perform better. Recently, Tiger Woods came across one such piece of equipment, giving it his approval.

Woods has been playing as a pro for over 27 years now, so it’s safe to say the golf legend has seen his fair share of different equipment. His skill and understanding of the game also contribute to his choice of club or ball.

The golf world pumps up Tiger Woods for his golf club approval

In a recent viral video, the golf legend is seen reviewing “the new Stealth 2.” He first rates its look and feel by saying he loves the color and sleek look. He goes on to say that in comparison to the “original Stealth,” it looked slimmer but felt the same.

Woods further added that the club was “more forgiving,” which was helpful to both Tour players as well as amateurs. “Overall, first impressions are fantastic,” said the 82-time PGA Tour champion, giving the club his stamp of approval.

The golf world was thrilled to see the club receive validation from the pro. One person commented, “Big Cat Approved.while another said, “Sleek. Black and Red. Reminds me of something,” he said, referring to Woods’ wearing red and black while winning the Masters.

One fan even joked with Woods, saying he should talk to his wife. They wrote, “Can you tell my wife for me?”

The fans were certainly excited to see Woods back with a club in his hand. They undoubtedly eagerly wait to see him on the course.

What driver does Woods carry in his golf bag?

According to GolfSpan, Woods uses a TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver. Despite his review of the Stealth 2, it is not a common find in his bag. The Stealth Plus is designed specifically for hitters like Woods, who are built for faster swing speeds.

Golf – 150th Open Championship – St Andrews, Scotland, Britain – July 11, 2022 Team Woods’ Tiger Woods of the US during the Celebration of Champions four hole tournament REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

All the other clubs in his bag are made by TaylorMade too, except for his putter. For this, he uses a Scotty Cameron GSS Newport 2, which is used to provide the optimal feel, topspin, and immediate roll forward.

Are you going to get Woods’ approval anytime soon? Or do you think you have a better one? Let us know in the comments below.