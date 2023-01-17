Big Boss and the Gang: Masters of ’70s Martial Arts Cinema

Running January – April 2023 at the

Downtown Central Library’s Mason O. Damon Auditorium

When people think about “going to the movies,” most tend to think about going to see the blockbuster films. You know, the current releases that everyone is talking about. But there are a number of film circles around Buffalo that attract the diehard cinephiles. These are the people who are looking for a different type of experience when it comes to catching a flick.

Back in 2016, I first wrote about Cultivate Cinema Circle, and its mission to screen Films selected for their excellence, cultural diversity, political relevance, and historical value.

Since that time, the group has continued to screen films that have made cinematic history. These days, the Films are screened at the Buffalo Central Library (downtown). The Featured Films are wide ranging, including past showings of Shanghai Express, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Swing Time, The Defiant Onesand In Fabric. You can visit the past screenings page on their website to see what’s been shown. You can also visit “upcoming” Films to see what’s on tap.

From January 21 to April 1 2023, Cultivate Cinema Circle will be screening a tribute series to martial arts Masters of the 1970’s.

“In these cold winter months, what better way to get the blood flowing than a series of martial arts classics featuring none other than Bruce Lee, Angela Mao, Sonny Chiba, and Jackie Chan?” – Cultivate Cinema Circle

Here’s the line-up:

The Big Boss

Directed by Lo Wei

January 21st | 1-3 p.m

Featuring Bruce Lee

1971 / 99 minutes / Mandarin with English subtitles / Color

Hapkido

Directed by Huang Feng

February 4th | 1-3 p.m

Featuring Angela Mao

1972 / 97 minutes / Mandarin with English subtitles / Color

Enter The Dragon

Directed by Robert Clouse

February 18th | 1-3 p.m

Featuring Bruce Lee

1973 / 98 minutes / English / Color

The Street Fighter

Directed by Shigehiro Ozawa

March 4th | 1-3 p.m

Featuring Sonny Chiba

1974 / 91 minutes / Japanese with English subtitles / Color

The Drunken Master

Directed by Yuen Woo-Ping

April 1st | 1-3 p.m

Featuring Jackie Chan

1978 / 111 minutes / Cantonese with English subtitles / Color

Get connected: cultivatecinemacircle.com